Breeders' Cup Tips from Timeform analysts Mark Milligan and Jake Price

European raiders have dominated the Juvenile Turf since its inception, with the locals getting very little look in, particularly where Aidan O’Brien is concerned, as he’s taken the race eight times in total, including the last four renewals.

However, I’m not convinced that the European contingent is the strongest this year, and it would be no surprise were they to be outpointed by the highly promising HOW'S AI TODAY.

Riley Mott’s juvenile broke his maiden on dirt before running third in Grade 2 company on his following start, but it’s since he’s been switched to turf that he’s looked a completely different proposition.

How’s Al Today has won both his turf starts at Kentucky Downs, and the turn of foot he showed last time marked him out as one who can hold his own at the top level.

That form also has a very solid look to it too, with as the pair that filled the places both winning since, including the third Agate, who took a Grade 2 contest and also runs here.

With the odd exception, the home team have largely struggled against their European counterparts in this race, but I suspect they’ve rarely had one in the mould of How’s Al Today and he looks an exciting prospect.