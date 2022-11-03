Ben Linfoot delivers his final diary piece before the action starts at the Breeders' Cup, as he sets the scene for the two-day extravaganza at Keeneland.

As the sun rose in gorgeous fashion over Keeneland on Thursday morning, final preparations were being made ahead of the 39th edition of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Hollie Doyle was all smiles on Nashwa; a shout of ‘Frankie!’ was acknowledged by a tip of the red, blue and yellow riding helmet worn by Dettori; Aidan O’Brien’s string strolled back to the barns to be washed down; the Godolphin mob were soon stretching their legs again. Big firms running for big money. But the Breeders’ Cup is not just about billion-dollar breeding operations. There is room for romance.

From Britain, 12 of the 14-strong Middleham Park syndicate that own The Platinum Queen are here to soak up the prospect of winning the $430,000 winner’s cheque in the opening Breeders’ Cup race on Friday, the Juvenile Turf Sprint. That’s a good story, but in the same race take a moment to look up the meteoric rise of Tyler’s Tribe. Co-owned by trainer Tim Martin and Iowa real estate broker Tom Lepic, the horse is named after Lepic’s grandson, eight-year-old Tyler Juhl, who has been bravely battling leukemia. Now cancer free, young Tyler will be watching the horse named after him in the $1,000,000 contest this weekend and though TT is a general 14/1 chance with British bookmakers, don’t discount a huge run. Just watch his demolition job in the Prairie Meadows Freshman Stakes on August 28 for an example of his powerful speed.

Tyler’s Tribe Wins The 2022 Prairie Meadows Freshman Stakes By 15 1/2 Lengths

He’s five from five and has won his races, all over five and a half or six furlongs, by a combined margin of almost 60 lengths. His 20-year-old jockey Kylee Jordan keeps the ride. His 60-year-old trainer has had a licence for almost 40 years, training over 1,100 winners, but a Breeders’ Cup contender is very much new territory – as is running on turf for the horse. “I’ve never had a horse like him,” Martin says, leant on the rail of the main dirt track as Tyler’s Tribe jogs along in front of us. “He’s a special horse. The fastest horse I ever had, for sure. He’s been amazing at Prairie Meadows, we chose to stay there and it all worked out good. He’s been impressive every race. There’s never been a horse to go with him.

“He’s been doing good [since arriving at Keeneland] but I was more happy with his second workout than the first one. He jumped the cones a bit first one, but second workout he was real good. “All of his races have been on the dirt but I think he’ll do good on the turf. The rider is okay with it, she thinks he’s going to handle it fine. She’s happy with his work and that’s good for him as he’s not a big work horse. “It’s just really great to be here. It’s very, very exciting." It really is. And from Tyler’s Tribe in the opening race to Flightline in the last, we have a sensational two days in store.

"He's settled, handles the turns and is a worthy favourite" Charlie Appleby on his Breeders Cup team

Future Stars Friday is living up to its billing. Chop Chop and Chocolate Gelato go head-to-head in the Juvenile Fillies’. Meditate and Midnight Mile top the British and Irish challenge in the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf. Bob Baffert’s Cave Rock looks all set to trigger awkward Kentucky Derby questions in the Juvenile. Silver Knott will bid to land Charlie Appleby a fourth success in Friday’s finale, the Juvenile Turf. Nine of the 14 Breeders’ Cup races make up Saturday’s main card, beginning with Goodnight Olive in the Filly & Mare Sprint. Golden Pal versus Highfield Princess is the headline duel in the Turf Sprint. Cody’s Wish has quietly gone about his business ahead of the Dirt Mile. There’s Nashwa & co in the Filly & Mare Turf. Jackie’s Warrior bids to remove the Breeders’ Cup monkey from his back in the dirt Sprint. Modern Games, through no fault of his own, bids to win a Breeders’ Cup race without getting booed back in. Stablemates Nest and Malathaat face off in the Todd Pletcher Distaff. Nations Pride spearheads the Appleby assault in the Turf. And then there’s Flightline. Right, I can smell breakfast in the Keeneland Track Kitchen. In more ways than one, it’s time to tuck in.

