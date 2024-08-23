Bradsell won the Nunthorpe Stakes | report and free video replay

Tremendous training performance from Watson

Bradsell (3/1) went two places better than last year when winning the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Never far from the pace set by Ponntos, the mount of Hollie Doyle was committed for home a fair way out but had a handy break on the field and was always holding on from the fast-finishing runner-up Believing (7/1).

Starlust was a gallant third at 12/1, having looked to be coming with a good challenge two furlongs out, ahead of 6/4 favourite Asfoora who appeared to get going too late in a rather flat performance in fourth. The first four were well clear of Ponntos (16/1) back in fifth.

The Archie Watson-trained winner had missed a large part of this season due to injury but returned with a confidence-boosting win in France last time and took an even bigger step forward with success here, the third Group 1 of his interrupted career.