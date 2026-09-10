Caballo De Mer wins the Doncaster Cup
Caballo De Mer wins the Doncaster Cup

Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Horse Racing
Fri September 11, 2026 · 3h ago

Caballo De Mar stamped his class on the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes, Friday's Group 2 highlight at the St Leger Festival.

The George Scott-trained five-year-old had been a shade disappointing since winning a top-class staying event in France back in May but punters kept the faith with Oisin Murphy's mount, who was sent off the 5/6 favourite against six lower-rated rivals.

Berkshire Sundance took them along in the early stages, with Ascending racing in second from Winday and Caballo De Mar happy to sit in fourth quite close to the pace. Epic Poet and Peace Bell were both waited with, Beylerbeyi held up out the back of the field.

Three furlongs from the finish, Caballo De Mar started to make a promising-looking move and despite being tracked by Ascending at that stage, the market leader appeared to be going best.

Two out he kicked for home, grinding two and a half lengths clear of his nearest pursuer by the furlong pole and while Beylerbeyi made up ground late to take second spot, the penalised favourite had enough in the tank to win a shade cosily by a length and a quarter.

Scott said: "It was good, it was very smooth, Oisin was able to keep the horse underneath him for a long way. He had to commit a bit sooner and then he was a little bit weary in front, but it was back to how we love him.

"He travelled great.

"It felt like there was a lot of pressure but I've a very good team at home and they know the horse. Eliza (McCalmont) rides him out every day and Alex (Mant) my assistant loves him.

"It was a job well done and fantastic prize money which always helps."

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Caballo De Mar was cut to 10/1 for the British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot next month by bookmakers Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

Murphy said: "It was always going to be a slow tempo if I didn't make it a test. George and I both agreed that today we just ride him nicely wherever he was happy. He's back to his best.

"A great training performance really, to bounce back after two below-par runs. We were too forward last time, too close to a strong pace. He's shown today that although he's a stayer, he can pick up."

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