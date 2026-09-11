Doncaster Friday reports and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Friday's meeting at Doncaster where Forbidden Fire won the Flying Scotsman.
Murphy and Fire land the Scotsman
Forbidden Fire held off the late thrust of Rock Montreal to win the Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes.
A No Nay Never half-sister to See The Fire, Andrew Balding’s filly made a winning debut at Salisbury last month and, upped in grade, showed a smart turn of foot to quicken two lengths clear of the field approaching the final furlong.
The eventual runner-up led the pursuit and was closing all the but the closest he got to the Oisin Murphy-ridden winner was the head that separated them at the line. It was a length-and-a-half back to the well-backed, even-money favourite Nabati in third.
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“She’s bred to be really good and her work since her debut win was exceptional so I hope she has a big future,” the winning rider told ITV Racing. “It’s hard to beat the colts and she got lonely in front today.
“She’s as big as her mother was and she got better and better so hopefully this lady is the same. They’ve done a great job with her at home because she wasn’t a straightforward filly in early summer but Andrew was patient and the rewards are coming.
“She’s clearly got pace but I felt she really got to the line there and didn’t look around in front. Hopefully she’ll get a mile. Her work suggested she’d win today."
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