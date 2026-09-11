Doncaster Friday reports and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Friday's meeting at Doncaster where Forbidden Fire won the Flying Scotsman.

Murphy and Fire land the Scotsman Forbidden Fire held off the late thrust of Rock Montreal to win the Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes. A No Nay Never half-sister to See The Fire, Andrew Balding’s filly made a winning debut at Salisbury last month and, upped in grade, showed a smart turn of foot to quicken two lengths clear of the field approaching the final furlong. The eventual runner-up led the pursuit and was closing all the but the closest he got to the Oisin Murphy-ridden winner was the head that separated them at the line. It was a length-and-a-half back to the well-backed, even-money favourite Nabati in third.

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