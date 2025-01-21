L’Homme Presse is firmly on track for Saturday’s Betfair Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Venetia Williams’ charge delighted connections when finishing third on his reappearance in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and is currently the sponsors’ 5/4 favourite for Saturday’s showpiece. Owner Andy Edwards told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s all systems go, I’m looking forward to it and it’s been the plan since the King George and everything looks to be our favour. “Kempton was fantastic, absolutely fantastic on our first run of the season, to do that in the King George. He outstayed the rest of them behind him, the Irish horses, the British horses. Obviously the two main horses got away from him but I was absolutely thrilled.”

