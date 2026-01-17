Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Windsor and Fakenham ITV Racing Sunday January 18

Our form expert had 11/2 and 12/1 winners at the Berkshire Winter Million on Friday and Saturday and he has three tips for Sunday's ITV4 action.

The Verdict: Sunday January 18 2pts win Doyen Quest in 13.20 Windsor at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Pretending in 14.05 Fakenham at 8/1 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt win Planned Paradise in 15.35 Windsor at 9/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Paradise plan to come to fruition

The Berkshire Winter Million concludes at Windsor on Sunday and it could be a case of déjà vu in the final race of the ITV4 coverage, the Fitzdares Personal Betting Service Stayers Handicap Chase over the marathon trip of an extended 3m4f. Last year PLANNED PARADISE won the race impressively under Jack Tudor for Christian Williams and the same team turn up to defend their crown with the same horse who gets to run off a 7lb lower mark. Williams has done remarkably well to get the defending champion so well handicapped in his bid for a repeat win and he has notably dropped 10lb in the weights this season after four runs including his last two over an unsuitable 2m4f. All four of the runs have come under a 7lb claiming jockey, too, but with Tudor back in the saddle a much better performance is expected and Williams is a dab hand with this type of staying handicap chaser. The cheekpieces return, as well, and while they have been hit and miss for him in the past they have improved his performance on more than one occasion, and he did race noticeably lazily at Ludlow last time. With the course and conditions absolutely perfect for him, and given he is a horse that has a history of pulling a win out of the bag from nowhere, he looks the bet from the very bottom of the weights. The Verdict: Backed PLANNED PARADISE in the 15.35 Windsor

Quest looks best for team Skelton

Earlier on at Windsor, Dan Skelton can strike with DOYEN QUEST in the rearranged Grade 2 LSL Racing Auctions Hampton Novices’ Chase that has been saved from Warwick. Skelton likely wishes Warwick had survived as Doyen Quest is two from two at his local track but the sharp nature of Windsor should suit this front-runner who jumps his fences very well. He has quickly established a good record over fences in five runs and he looked better than ever at Exeter in the Silver Bowl before Gary and Josh Moore’s Salver beat him by 12 lengths in the Grade 2 Betfair Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown last time. That explains why Salver is 2/1 on Sunday and Doyen Quest is 6/1, but a tired mistake at the last from Skelton’s horse seriously exaggerated the winning distance there and off 5lb better terms I wouldn’t be surprised to see him reverse the form on this different track. On top of that, Salver has had a tough race in Grade 1 company since then when beaten by Kitzbuhel in the Kauto Star at Kempton and the Moores reaching for the cheekpieces looks like an attempt to sharpen up his jumping early on. That’s a plan that’s not guaranteed to work out and if Doyen Quest gets away in a good rhythm under Harry Skelton he might prove tough to reel in this time. The Verdict: Back DOYEN QUEST in the 13.20 Windsor

Pretending to improve at Fakenham