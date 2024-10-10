Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newmarket Friday October 11

Dreamy bet for O’Brien

Future Champions Weekend at Newmarket and Friday’s Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile offers Charlie Appleby the chance to scoop his fourth domestic Group 1 of the year, not a bad return considering Desert Flower will be just his 11th top-level runner of the campaign.

The Night Of Thunder filly has amassed a three from three record including the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last time, her first go at a mile, and the way she eased away from January on Town Moor makes it difficult to envisage Aidan O’Brien’s filly turning the tables.

That’s not to say O’Brien can’t beat the favourite, though, and his supposed second-string DREAMY is well worth a bet at an inflated 7/1.

The daughter of American Pharoah was around 11/4 early on Wednesday morning before jockey bookings were confirmed, but you only have to go back five days to find the last time an O’Brien second string won a Group 1 juvenile race and I don’t think Tom Marquand riding is any detriment to her chance whatsoever.

Unbeaten herself in two starts, she improved significantly from her Goodwood maiden win when landing the Group 3 Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh last time and she finished her race off well to put daylight between herself and the field.

It looks good form as the second, Fiery Lucy, was arguably an unlucky loser in a Group 3 next time out and Dreamy was well on top of her at the line as her stamina kicked in inside the final furlong.

She's bred for an Oaks next year, which is perhaps why Moore has jumped ship to January, but she looks straightforward and if there are any chinks in Desert Flower’s armour then it’s Dreamy who could be the one to take advantage.

Rhododendron won this race in 2016 having won the same Goodwood maiden as Dreamy and it wouldn’t surprise me if their careers continue to tread along a similar path, including with a victory here.

The Verdict: Back DREAMY in the 3.35 Newmarket