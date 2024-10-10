Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newmarket Friday October 11

Our form expert struck with 17/2 winner Friendly Soul in his last column and he has three selections for day one of the Future Champions Festival at Newmarket.
1pt win Mandurah in 2.25 Newmarket at 12/1 (William Hill, 11/1 General)
1pt win Dreamy in 3.35 Newmarket at 7/1 (888sport, 13/2 General)
1pt e.w. Blake in 4.10 Newmarket at 14/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4 General)
Future Champions Weekend at Newmarket and Friday’s Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile offers Charlie Appleby the chance to scoop his fourth domestic Group 1 of the year, not a bad return considering Desert Flower will be just his 11th top-level runner of the campaign.
The Night Of Thunder filly has amassed a three from three record including the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last time, her first go at a mile, and the way she eased away from January on Town Moor makes it difficult to envisage Aidan O’Brien’s filly turning the tables.
That’s not to say O’Brien can’t beat the favourite, though, and his supposed second-string DREAMY is well worth a bet at an inflated 7/1.
The daughter of American Pharoah was around 11/4 early on Wednesday morning before jockey bookings were confirmed, but you only have to go back five days to find the last time an O’Brien second string won a Group 1 juvenile race and I don’t think Tom Marquand riding is any detriment to her chance whatsoever.
Unbeaten herself in two starts, she improved significantly from her Goodwood maiden win when landing the Group 3 Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh last time and she finished her race off well to put daylight between herself and the field.
It looks good form as the second, Fiery Lucy, was arguably an unlucky loser in a Group 3 next time out and Dreamy was well on top of her at the line as her stamina kicked in inside the final furlong.
She's bred for an Oaks next year, which is perhaps why Moore has jumped ship to January, but she looks straightforward and if there are any chinks in Desert Flower’s armour then it’s Dreamy who could be the one to take advantage.
Rhododendron won this race in 2016 having won the same Goodwood maiden as Dreamy and it wouldn’t surprise me if their careers continue to tread along a similar path, including with a victory here.
Earlier on the card MANDURAH looks worth siding with in the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes over seven furlongs.
This daughter of Kingman looked a very smart prospect when winning on debut, comfortably seeing off Miss Fascinator, who has franked the form since and reopposes here, without being shown the whip.
Next time out she stepped up on that form when running a smashing race in fourth up in grade in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot, hitting the front late in proceedings (trading at 1.6 in-running on Betfair) before she was swamped in the last half furlong.
Only beaten a length by the talented winner, Simmering, who has run well in Group 1 company the last twice, it was another important step for Mandurah who was then put away until now which will have given her time to develop again.
The Crisfords have a good record with their autumn two-year-olds coming off a mid-season break and the step up to seven looks a real positive for a filly with plenty of stamina in her pedigree on her dam’s side.
Fast Attack won this race for the same stable three years ago and it looks likely this has been pencilled in as her target from some way out, so I wouldn’t expect any rustiness after 11 weeks off the track.
Given the impression she made on her first two starts, this could be well within her capabilities and she’s worth backing at double-figure prices.
Finally, Peter Chapple-Hyam’s BLAKE appeals each-way in the bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap over 1m4f at 4.10.
Chapple-Hyam often targets this race, winning it with 40/1 chance Farquhar in 2014 before he trained the second, Goathland, a year later, and it’s interesting Blake avoided racing at the height of summer just like those two.
He returned at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival where he kept on nicely for a close-up fifth over 10 furlongs and stepping up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time could well unlock further improvement in him given he’s related to stayers on his dam’s side.
The form of his Sandown win on July 6 worked out incredibly well and I like the booking of 7lb claimer Ryan Kavanagh, a jockey who is learning quickly given seven of his 10 career wins have come in his last 31 rides.
Blake looks a straightforward ride and his jockey’s claim gives him a fighting chance at the weights, so he's worth backing even if he might prefer a bit more dig in the ground in an ideal world.
Preview posted at 1530 BST on 10/10/24
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.