Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV races Friday November 29

Take Pyscho to win a thriller

Another big meeting, another chance for Dan Skelton to add to the coffers in his pursuit of a first trainer’s title and at Newbury on Friday he’s got a few good chances including the mercurial Langer Dan in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle.

It will take a brave punter to back that horse at this time of year, though, the eight-year-old traditionally one who comes to hand in the spring, even if he is to be campaigned differently this time around.

He at least brings a much-needed level of interest to a race that has attracted a disappointing turnout and it’s one that doesn’t appeal as a betting medium.

There are a few good handicaps on the card, however, and Skelton targets the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Handicap Chase with course specialist Heltenham who is three from three over the course and distance.

He has to be respected considering such a record, but he’s a horse that normally takes a few runs to get going and he does reappear off a career-high mark of 142, so I’m inclined to take him on given he’s towards the top of the betting.

The one I like against him is Harry Derham’s SIR PYSCHO, a horse whose form ties in closely with Heltenham’s.

Indeed, Heltenham had Sir Pyscho’s measure twice over the course and distance last season, beating him in both his March victories, by 11 lengths and then a neck, but Derham’s charge is better off at the weights here.

He’s 10lb better off for the first defeat and 2lb better off for the second, but more importantly he goes well fresh and Derham trained him to win on his stable debut last season on the back of a 216-day lay-off.

The cheekpieces are on, which is a good sign, and he’s still lightly-raced for an eight-year-old after just seven chasing starts. I think there’s more to come from him this season and this looks a good opportunity.

The Verdict: Back SIR PYSCHO in the 2.30 Newbury