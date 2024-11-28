Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV races Friday November 29

Our form expert has two selections for Friday's ITV action at Newbury on day one of the Coral Gold Cup fixture.
Another big meeting, another chance for Dan Skelton to add to the coffers in his pursuit of a first trainer’s title and at Newbury on Friday he’s got a few good chances including the mercurial Langer Dan in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle.
It will take a brave punter to back that horse at this time of year, though, the eight-year-old traditionally one who comes to hand in the spring, even if he is to be campaigned differently this time around.
He at least brings a much-needed level of interest to a race that has attracted a disappointing turnout and it’s one that doesn’t appeal as a betting medium.
There are a few good handicaps on the card, however, and Skelton targets the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Handicap Chase with course specialist Heltenham who is three from three over the course and distance.
He has to be respected considering such a record, but he’s a horse that normally takes a few runs to get going and he does reappear off a career-high mark of 142, so I’m inclined to take him on given he’s towards the top of the betting.
The one I like against him is Harry Derham’s SIR PYSCHO, a horse whose form ties in closely with Heltenham’s.
Indeed, Heltenham had Sir Pyscho’s measure twice over the course and distance last season, beating him in both his March victories, by 11 lengths and then a neck, but Derham’s charge is better off at the weights here.
He’s 10lb better off for the first defeat and 2lb better off for the second, but more importantly he goes well fresh and Derham trained him to win on his stable debut last season on the back of a 216-day lay-off.
The cheekpieces are on, which is a good sign, and he’s still lightly-raced for an eight-year-old after just seven chasing starts. I think there’s more to come from him this season and this looks a good opportunity.
Legendary owner JP McManus is enjoying a fine season already with his top horses and he could land another high-profile winner with Johnnywho in the Grade 2 Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase at 1.55.
This is basically a re-run of last year’s Challow Novices’ Hurdle over fences, with Captain Teague, The Jukebox Man, Johnnywho and Masaccio all running here having contested the Challow last December.
Captain Teague came out on top that day, but The Jukebox Man and Johnnywho weren’t far behind him at the line, the latter staying on nicely after being outpaced.
Jonjo O’Neill’s horse looks an improved animal this season, though, and he’s got the benefit of a chasing win at Carlisle under his belt where he marked himself out as an exciting prospect.
I was all set to side with him, but he’s been well-backed into 3/1 and in a tight betting heat, with not much between the Challow quartet, my instinct is to leave the race alone.
McManus could have a good day again and at 11/1 I can’t resist chancing one of his old favourites, CHANTRY HOUSE, in the Coral “Pipped-At-The-Post” And Win Handicap Hurdle over three miles at 3.40.
Nicky Henderson has said he’ll probably go chasing with the 10-year-old again this season at some point, but it’s no surprise he starts out over hurdles given his handicap mark is 10lb lower than his chase rating in this sphere.
He resumes off a rating of 139, 8lb lower than last season when he returned with a good third in a Cheltenham handicap hurdle before his form tailed off throughout the campaign.
There was a sign of a revival at Punchestown in the spring, however, and I reckon the time to catch him is fresh, with so many of his career-best efforts coming off breaks.
This Class 3 event is the lowest grade he has ever contested in handicap company and, like in Sir Pyscho’s case, cheekpieces back on are a good sign (won in first-time cheekpieces, back on for the first time in three runs).
Younger legs could do for him, of course, but at double-figure prices I’m happy to take a chance on his class coming to the fore first time up.
Preview posted at 1520 GMT on 28/11/24
