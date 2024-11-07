Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Exeter Friday November 8

Frost to reappear with a winner

Small fields dominate the first few races on ITV4 at Exeter on Friday but things liven up a bit when they line up for the feature Grade 2 BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 2.25.

There are no superstars in here of the type that have contested this race in the past, but it looks a tight-knit handicap where fitness at the time of year will obviously be key.

With that in mind Scarface has to come under consideration given he is the only horse in the field with a recent run under his belt, but he was outpaced over two miles at Cheltenham on his reappearance and he probably wants even further than this extended 2m1f.

His trainer Joe Tizzard has started the season well and it’s no surprise to see his JPR One head the betting, as he had a couple of excellent runs as a novice chaser last season and if he’s ready after wind surgery he could outclass them.

He comes with his risks, though, and has been well found in the betting for one that has to give weight away to some equally nice prospects, including Paul Nicholls’ SANS BRUIT.

Nicholls has started the season relatively slowly, but he traditionally does well at this meeting and after a couple of winners at Ascot and Plumpton on Saturday and Monday, could just be about to hit his stride.

Sans Bruit looked a work in progress when he arrived from David Cottin’s at the start of the year but he put it all together in spectacular fashion when running away with the 15-runner Red Rum Handicap Chase over two miles at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

He got into a fantastic rhythm under Bryony Frost, who jets into Britain for her first ride of the season for this horse now she’s based in France, and we know all about her tendency to develop streaks with Nicholls' chasers when she gets on with them, Black Corton and Frodon two high-profile examples.

I can’t see Sans Bruit lacking for fitness given the trainer has won this race eight times and this will have been an obvious early-season target for him from a long way out, while ability-wise he looked a potential graded horse at Aintree.

His defeat at Ayr nine days later can be put down to the quick turnaround, but he seemed to go on ground Timeform recorded as good to soft that day and that gives plenty of hope he’ll be just fine on the quicker conditions.

With his other rivals looking more likely to be in need of the run, the 6/1 about Sans Bruit makes him the bet in the race.

The Verdict: Back SANS BRUIT in the 2.25 Exeter