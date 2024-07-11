Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day two of July Festival at Newmarket plus York tips

Tenerife looking hot for Johnston

The ground should dry out a bit more at Newmarket heading into day two of the July Festival and that looks to the benefit of Porta Fortuna who holds solid claims in the feature Group 1 Falmouth Stakes.

She was impressive in a deep Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and I don’t want to take her on, but the bet365 Trophy over 1m6f at 3.00 looks a good race for a bet, with likely favourite Fairbanks not a dead obvious one to step up in trip to this distance – especially given this looks likely to be run at a good clip.

Solent Gateway, Knightswood and Fox Journey all look pace angles, while I don’t think TENERIFE SUNSHINE will be far away either and he looks the bet at 14/1 for Charlie Johnston.

The Johnston yard have won this race three times in the last five years and while Charlie hasn’t had a great turf season so far, his three-year-old stayers, like Align The Stars, look his route to decent handicap pots once again.

He’s got a very solid 17% strike-rate when he sends them down to the July Course, a track that has always suited the yard’s style, and Tenerife Sunshine has looked in the groove since cheekpieces were applied, bar a non-staying eighth in the Ascot Stakes over 2m4f last time.

Prior to that he won well off an ordinary gallop over two miles at Goodwood, beating some solid yardsticks for the grade, and that’s a piece of evidence that suggests a well-run 1m6f might be right in his wheelhouse.

He has only tried the trip once before when still an inexperienced horse at York, but now looks the time for him to have another go and while Johnston has a trio of runners in the race, this fellow looks the stable pick.

The Verdict: Back TENERIFE SUNSHINE in the 3.00 Newmarket