Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day two of July Festival at Newmarket plus York tips

Our form expert has three selections for Friday's action including York and the second day of Newmarket's July Festival.
1pt win Catch the Paddy in 2.05 York at 11/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Great Generation in 2.40 York at 9/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt win Tenerife Sunshine in 3.00 Newmarket at 14/1 (General)
The ground should dry out a bit more at Newmarket heading into day two of the July Festival and that looks to the benefit of Porta Fortuna who holds solid claims in the feature Group 1 Falmouth Stakes.
She was impressive in a deep Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and I don’t want to take her on, but the bet365 Trophy over 1m6f at 3.00 looks a good race for a bet, with likely favourite Fairbanks not a dead obvious one to step up in trip to this distance – especially given this looks likely to be run at a good clip.
Solent Gateway, Knightswood and Fox Journey all look pace angles, while I don’t think TENERIFE SUNSHINE will be far away either and he looks the bet at 14/1 for Charlie Johnston.
The Johnston yard have won this race three times in the last five years and while Charlie hasn’t had a great turf season so far, his three-year-old stayers, like Align The Stars, look his route to decent handicap pots once again.
He’s got a very solid 17% strike-rate when he sends them down to the July Course, a track that has always suited the yard’s style, and Tenerife Sunshine has looked in the groove since cheekpieces were applied, bar a non-staying eighth in the Ascot Stakes over 2m4f last time.
Prior to that he won well off an ordinary gallop over two miles at Goodwood, beating some solid yardsticks for the grade, and that’s a piece of evidence that suggests a well-run 1m6f might be right in his wheelhouse.
He has only tried the trip once before when still an inexperienced horse at York, but now looks the time for him to have another go and while Johnston has a trio of runners in the race, this fellow looks the stable pick.
Elsewhere on Friday there’s a good card at York and Unequal Love looks bound to be popular in the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes given she won the Wokingham in good style at Royal Ascot.
However, she looked to improve for a big field and strong pace and given she was well beaten on her only previous visit to York I want to take her on.
The one I like is GREAT GENERATION for Marco Botti, a filly who looked one to keep on the right side of when she landed the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes on the Lingfield turf in May.
That was over seven furlongs, but she tanked through the race, shaping every inch like she’d have the speed for six, Marco Ghiani delivering her on the line after she had to wait an eternity for a run.
The form looks good, with third home Sirona finishing second in the Group 3 John Of Gaunt Stakes subsequently, while the sixth home Vetiver won a good Listed race at Chelmsford last Sunday.
This filly enjoys a bit of cut in the ground, so the rain this week on the Knavesmire is of no bother to her and Botti looks to have saved her for this, a race he won with Raven’s Lady in 2018.
Finally, CATCH THE PADDY is worth a bet in the William Hill Extra Places Daily Handicap over seven furlongs earlier on the York card.
Kevin Ryan’s horse looked sour earlier in the year but he bounced back with an excellent run last time out at Newcastle, his first since being gelded.
It’s with hope the procedure has straightened him out, as he bumped into a very well-handicapped horse from the William Haggas yard at Newcastle and on his best form at York he has a cracking chance here.
Second twice in strong York handicaps off similar marks in the past, the track clearly suits him well and he looks sure to get the strong gallop he craves in this.
Preview posted at 1545 BST on 11/07/24
