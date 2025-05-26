Audience among five interesting entries to watch at Haydock, York and Chester this weekend

Matt Brocklebank flags up three interesting weekend runners including a possible Wokingham candidate and Gold Cup entry who could return in a Haydock handicap.

Eye’s down for Roodee return Eye Of Dubai’s Wokingham entry looks a bit lofty given he’s only rated 90 and would struggle to make the cut as things stand, but joint-trainer Sean Quinn was still happy to state he reckons the four-year-old can “win a good sprint with a bit of juice in the ground” in a recent Stable Tour. He excused the comeback run when down the field at Doncaster on account of being drawn 20 which didn’t look ideal on the day, to be fair. Eye Of Dubai has a Chester second, third and a fourth on his CV already and is back in action for Saturday’s Roman Day Handicap. This represents a step back up in trip but he’s won over seven furlongs in the past and loves juice in the ground too so the changeable forecast will hold no fears. I’d expect to see a much sharper horse on his second start of the year and a kind draw would be the cherry on top as he’s most effective when able to race handily.

Grammar police out in force After winning the Arc last year, Ralph Beckett now has his eyes on the Derby and Oaks, with fascinating runners in each of the Epsom Classics next week, so why not a Gold Cup at Royal Ascot one day? It seems highly unlikely he’ll get his hands on that coveted prize this summer as his two potential runners, Feigning Madness and Oxford Comma, are rated 98 and 101 respectively. The latter has been given a far more realistic opportunity this weekend, though, as she could be in line for her handicap debut in the Class 2 content over the extended mile and three furlongs at Haydock. The daughter of Nathaniel has a rather in-and-out profile but when she’s hot she looks more than useful and it’s pretty obvious she needs ease underfoot to be seen in her best late, as was the case when beating Wise Eagle and Kyle Of Lochalsh in a conditions race at Pontefract in October. She’s only made half a dozen starts, winning three of them, and this looks an ideal spot to kick-start her campaign as she might simply prove a class apart in such company.

A good time to catch sprint star? Jasour was roughed off after a disappointing run in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in September but a subsequent breathing operation may go some way to helping explain that run, as well as the low-key effort in Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup. Scratch those efforts and you’re looking at a seriously smart sprinter, who won the July Stakes at two and started his three-year-old campaign with victory in the Pavillion and a fine third to Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup. His July Cup sixth – when beaten just three lengths – was hardly a disgrace either and if trainer Clive Cox can coax him back then he’s a big player in this division. The trainer has plenty of previous in this line of work and Jasour will be looking to tee up a return to Royal Ascot with a positive display in Saturday’s Achilles Stakes, a Listed event over the minimum trip.

Quirky customer enters stage left… A cracking race in prospect for the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes, including the return of Kinross who will be racing on as an eight-year-old. Alyanaabi has the recent form in the book after his comeback success over the same seven furlongs at Haydock in the Spring Trophy, but it’s Audience who really stands out. The six-furlong project looks to have gone up in smoke, despite having a sprinter’s pedigree, but he won the Lockinge first time up last season, before going on to land the Lennox at Goodwood. The Sky Bet York Stakes was a bitter disappointment but that newly-upgraded Group 1 is bound to be top of the agenda again this time around and if he’s on his best behaviour then Audience will likely play them all a merry tune on Saturday.

