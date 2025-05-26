The trainer has two other colts pencilled in for the French Derby at the weekend and when asked on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast what his Epsom thoughts were at this stage, he replied: "I suppose the horse that won the Vase in Chester, the horse that won the Derrinstown at Leopardstown and obviously The Lion In Winter is right there in the mix as well. Everything has gone well with him since York so him, Delacroix and Lambourn I suppose."

The former is back at the head of the market for the Classic despite being beaten on his reappearance in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes, and the trainer feels it's a straight choice between him and Delacroix for stable jockey Ryan Moore - but it will be a late call.

“I’d imagine it probably is but obviously Ryan doesn’t have to decide until 12 o’clock on the morning they’re declared and I’d imagine that’s what he will do.

"Obviously Delacroix, in two preps looked very nice and proper and everything is good with him. Even though we’d probably have preferred a stronger-run pace the last day you can’t ask him to do any more than what happened," he continued.

“With The Lion In Winter, you’d often rather get beat and everything go wrong in a trial than win and everything go right, if you know what I mean. That’s exactly what happened in York and Ryan treated it as a total trial so yes with every day that goes by, the fog will start to lift and the picture will clear a little, but at the moment you’d have to say it’s definitely between both of them for him and he’ll see their work, where they’re drawn and then he’ll decide."