John & Sean Quinn Stable Tour: Guide to their 2025 team

Sean Quinn talks David Ord through the stable's powerful team for the season ahead.

Agnes Grey She’s a low-grade handicapper and while she has a lot of ability, she’s hard to catch right. Ann Terry Won her maiden on her last start on soft ground and we have a feeling soft ground might be important to her. We’re just sitting tight but she’s ready to go. Easy Peeler She was second on debut won at Catterick despite not liking the track. She was then second at Ripon and when she came back from there, wasn’t quite right so has only run three times. She’s rated 78 and has a really good pedigree. Whitsbury Manor own her and Hot To Trot lease her from there. I think she’ll do well this year. Empirestateofmind He worked well on Tuesday morning and will go for the Thirsk Hunt Cup on Saturday week. The more rain the better for him, if it was fast ground we wouldn’t run him. He needs it good or softer.

Eye Of Dubai He looked like he might have needed his run at Doncaster and was also on the wrong side. He’ll come forward and I think he’ll win a good sprint with a bit of juice in the ground. Good Heavens A handicapper. He’s been disappointing but there is an engine there and it’s our job to find it. He’s in at Ripon on Saturday. Highfield Sunshine Nice filly who ran well in one of her three starts last season and I think she’ll do well this year. She’s only rated 71 and I think she’s better than that, a good, strong filly who I think will do well for John Fairley. Highfield Viking Looked like he was going to have a good season last year and then just got a problem with a foot. He was in at Doncaster on Friday but we’re just waiting for a bit of rain to get him started again. JM Jungle Finished second to American Affair at Musselburgh who I think might be a very, very, good handicapper. I think we ran well and will probably roll on to the Dante Meeting where there’s a valuable five-furlong handicap. He seems to like York and won at the Ebor Meeting last year. There’s York in the middle of May, York the end of May then you have the option of the Dash at Epsom, the Rockingham at the Curragh, it’s quite easy with a horse like this. It tends to map itself out. A nice horse to have.

JM Jungle prior to his win at York

Liberty Coach Did well last year, progressing nicely and winning three of his last four. He looks like he might be a nice mile-and-a-quarter handicapper and he’s likely to reappear at Chester in May. He’s a well-balanced horse and should be fine there. Maddelina This is a filly I like. She only ran once at two, finishing third at Carlisle in September, and is a maiden for this year. I think she’ll do alright. Magellan Cloud I thought he ran well at Musselburgh on the Sunday Series card, finishing third behind I Am Me. He didn’t handle the track and looked to me like he might appreciate softer ground. He just rolled around a bit and was never on an even keel, so credit to him for finishing third. I think he’ll do OK this year. Master Of My Fate Did well on the all-weather earlier in the year and just went off the boil a touch so we've freshened him up and he's back in training now. We think he'll appreciate fast ground on the grass. Mr Wagyu He’s 10 now and reappeared at Ripon last week and didn’t run as well as we’d hoped but he can sometimes do that on his reappearance run. If he doesn’t fire in his next couple of runs, we’ll retire him, but I hope that’s not the case. If he’s not showing his spark, he’ll retire but he shows it all in the mornings still, he loves it, and we’ll try again. One More Dream Already won a couple this year so he’s done more than most will do. He wins every year and is a good, hardy, horse. Phoenix Of Dreams Did well last year, has a decent engine. A bit of juice in the ground is important to him but he could improve again a touch this year. Pink Azalea She’s had a couple of runs in maidens and while she doesn’t look like she’s capable of winning in that grade, when she gets into handicaps she might. Power Of Gold I think he’s well handicapped. He ran well at Pontefract last week, looking off the bend like he would win. He didn’t blow up but I think he was a little over-exuberant early and maybe just paid for that late on. Hopefully he’ll come forward and is in at Wetherby on Sunday. He might go there. Red Mirage Likes soft ground, likes being fresh so we’re waiting for the rain for him to make his reappearance. Royalty Bay Likely to reappear at York in May in a Listed race. She was placed in a Group Three at Deauville and we dropped her back in trip for the Firth Of Clyde where she was run off her feet. It will be seven furlongs or a mile this year, she looks well and we’re happy with her.

Sir Garfield A good, hardy, horse who will win races this season. He has his level but will win. Stay In The Game Ran well on his reappearance at Catterick where he probably found things happening just a little too quickly over the sharp seven so we'll go back up to a mile on a more galloping track and hopefully he'll get his head in front before too long. The Trickster Ran a cracker on his return at the Craven Meeting. He won both starts last year then was second to Treasure Fleet last week who I think is a nice horse of Godolphin’s. The handicapper has put him up four pounds and while the winner won well that day, we were a little gassy to post and a little gassy in the race and I think we can have him even better. I was looking at the Golden Gates at Royal Ascot and thinking of working back from that, but John hasn’t dismissed coming back in trip with him. He has the Britannia on his radar. We won’t dismiss either and there’s a race for him in a couple of weeks at Ascot over ten furlongs and I think that might guide us as to what we do. Top Juggler A horse we like. Won a two-year-old maiden last year then on his last run ran terribly but he needed wind surgery and has had that. He’s back in training and I hope he could do well in three-year-old sprints. Twilight Romance He hasn’t had the rub of the green yet and is better than he’s shown. He needs fast ground and when he gets it, I think he’ll be winning. He’s in at Leicester on Saturday. Zowal He won up at Musselburgh in maiden company but ran very poorly in the Royal Mile back there last time. He gave himself a knock early in the race and I think that put pay to his chance. He’ll bounce back.