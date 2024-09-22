Ascot tips: Antepost preview and best bets for British Champions Day on Saturday October 19

Ascot form to prove key once again

Just less than a month to go until QIPCO British Champions Day and, with only Arc weekend likely to have any real bearing on the antepost markets for Ascot, now looks a good time for an interest.

Kinross – “the gift that keeps on giving” according to connections - appears to be thriving again after his recent Park Stakes win and will be out to regain his Prix de la Foret title after finishing second at Longchamp last October.

He has, however, been beaten in his last five starts over six furlongs and his 2022 victory in the British Champions Sprint Stakes remains this horse's one career win at the distance from nine tries - I'm including the Maurice de Gheest over six and a half in that lot.

Having taken on the seven-year-old at Doncaster without much joy, I'll do so again here as there are a couple of new kids on the sprint scene who I think can give him some major issues.

It might seem a bit strange to be referring to Montassib as a newbie, given he’s a six-year-old with 19 starts under his belt, but he’s definitely found a new lease of life back over six furlongs this year and his career record at the trip now reads 1511611.

The fifth came when flashing home from off the pace in last year’s Ayr Gold Cup and the sixth was in this season’s Duke Of York, when not having the raw speed of some of his rivals on good ground on that rapid track. He’s since landed the Chipchase before breaking through on his very first attempt at Group 1 level in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

William Haggas revealed post-race that he hadn’t been expecting such a performance (25/1) and that the Champions Sprint had been the long-term target all year. The trainer also said that "...the race will suit him but he’ll now be one of the favourites and things are different when you’re expected to win.”

Other than for some superstitious reason, I’m not quite sure how being among the market leaders changes anything from a trainer’s point of view, but it certainly changes things for punters and at the odds I’d rather side with Montassib’s stable companion UNEQUAL LOVE.

She was also making her debut in a Group 1 in the same Haydock contest earlier this month and, having watched it back several times (replay below), it’s hard not to be impressed with just how at home she looked in top-class company.

Unequal Love tanked through the race under Danny Tudhope and was unquestionably among the last still on the bridle. But whereas the scrubbed-along Montassib found himself in clear daylight towards the far side at a key point, Tudhope was made to delay his run a fraction longer than might have been ideal.