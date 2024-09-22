Evergreen Kinross firmly on track for Foret repeat

“To me, he’s as good as he’s ever been on that run – that’s as impressive as he’s ever been winning a race, other than maybe his maiden!”

“We went there pretty confident. He was in such good and the ground was right. It was probably softer competition that he’s been up against all year, but I don’t think that made a difference.

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for owner Marc Chan, said: “Because of the emotional attachment everyone has to the horse, that win meant a lot.

Ralph Beckett’s stable stalwart was beaten on his first three starts of the season, but the seven-year-old showed his true colours when regaining his crown in Doncaster’s Park Stakes, his ninth success at Group-race level in four seasons.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Kinross’ two Group One wins were achieved in 2022, with Foret glory on Arc weekend followed by success in the Qipco British Champions Sprint on Champions Day at Ascot.

Both races are again under consideration, while a trip to America for the Breeders’ Cup was also mooted in the immediate aftermath of his Doncaster triumph. But for now a return to Paris is the focus.

“The Foret is definitely next and we’ll see after that,” McCalmont added.

“Marc Chan has to take a lot of credit as he’s never put any pressure on to run in any race. Obviously Ralph and his team are equally responsible, but it helps if you have an owner that is understanding.

“If the Foret was the last race of the year then so be it. We’d probably go into the winter in a better state than we did last year and there’s no reason why he can’t run in four or five races next year.

“He’s had the enthusiasm for it all year, that’s never been in doubt, but I think he was thriving going into the Doncaster race and my feeling was if he didn’t win then the engine wasn’t there anymore and we were going backwards rather than forwards.

“How many times can anyone be involved with a horse that’s won nine Group races? He’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Kinross completed a big-race double on the day for Chan, with the Jessica Harrington-trained Green Impact striking Group Two gold on the other side of the Irish Sea at Leopardstown.

The son of Wootton Bassett will now be put away for the winter ahead of what connections hope will be a Classic campaign next term.

“He’s the first horse Marc has ever bred and we’ve always had high expectations,” said McCalmont.

“Jessie and Kate (Harrington) said in April time that they were going to run this horse in a maiden on Irish Derby weekend, so they were always pretty confident about him.

“He won’t run again this year, but that was always the plan going into the race at Leopardstown.

“We hope he’ll strengthen up and be a much stronger horse next year and he’ll probably start off in one of the Guineas as a trial to see what his best trip is.

“He’ll definitely stay a mile and a quarter. Whether he’ll stay a mile and a half is another thing, but we’ll see how we go in the spring.”