Arc de Triomphe: Big-race reaction and analysis, where now for Ace Impact, Westover and Continuous?

Ace Impact – the clue was in the name really. And, with the almost blindingly obvious benefit of hindsight, the clues were in the form book, the pedigree book and the all-important betting books too, Jean-Claude Rouget’s unbeaten son of Cracksman having been roared home in Sunday’s sun-kissed Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as a hugely popular market leader. The Parisian locals have been made to wait long enough for a Classic colt to bring the house down in their finest all-age middle-distance contest – Europe’s finest all-age middle-distance contest – as Ace Impact became the first French-based three-year-old male to claim Arc glory since Rail Link in 2006. Wonderful fillies Zarkava and Treve have flown the flag as home-based three-year-old winners since then, but Ace Impact has looked an exceptional talent since a belated debut win in a 10-furlong maiden on the Polytrack at the Riviera track of Cagnes-Sur-Mer, situated between Nice and Cannes, on January 26. Having risen to Prix du Jockey Club victor by the first Sunday in June, he was from that day given the archetypal French Arc prep, a Group 2 at Deauville in mid-August astutely picked over a potential trip to Ireland where he’d have met with English and Irish Derby hero Auguste Rodin. Clearly a wise move and while Aidan O’Brien’s Irish Champion Stakes winner not representing Ballydoyle at ParisLongchamp (a Breeders’ Cup Turf bid prioritised over everything else) may come into question at some stage given the prevailing conditions on the day, there is no point looking to remove any gloss from what Ace Impact did; which was to complete his ascension to bona fide champion.

🇫🇷🏆 WHAT A PERFORMANCE - ACE IMPACT WINS THE QATAR PRIX DE L'ARC DE TRIOMPHE!



The son of Cracksman remains unbeaten in scintillating fashion, on the biggest of stages!#QPAT #スルーセブンシーズpic.twitter.com/vCDAj7SPBm — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 1, 2023

The manner in which he did so will live long in the memory, streaking down the wide outside of a quality-packed field and even allowing an ecstatic Cristian Demuro the luxury of a celebratory salute approaching the famous winning post. Here was a horse not just unproven over the Arc distance of 12 furlongs, but completely stepping into the unknown in regards to trip. No horse untried beyond 10 furlongs had won the Arc since the turn of the millennium and yet stamina – or lack thereof – never looked in the mind of Demuro, the experienced 31-year-old rider claiming his second victory in the great race having partnered the Rouget-trained Sottsass as the four-year-old made no mistake on his second bite at cherry in 2020. Sottsass had bumped into Waldgeist and Enable first time around, but Demuro and Ace Impact were not to be denied. And it never really looked in doubt. A few pre-race antics may have given one or two blind favourite-backers sweaty palms but it takes a special talent to win an Arc the way that Ace Impact did and most of those come with the odd quirk.

Ace Impact in full control of the Arc: Report & reaction

The colt looked like he was prepared to smash heads together before the race and yet there was a calculated coolness about the way Demuro executed his widely-predicted plan. Settle, stalk, pounce. It was over in a flash, which is just how it should be on lively ground in this most prestigious prize. Paddington can win the QEII doing handstands and Auguste Rodin the BC Turf by clear daylight, but if you weren’t already acquainted then please allow me to introduce your 2023 champion three-year-old: Ace Impact. Surely no more clues are required. So what of the vanquished? Saturday wins for Sea Silk Road and Trueshan, combined with Rosallion landing the Jean-Luc Lagardere and Opera Singer the Marcel Boussac earlier on the Arc-day card, must have given connections of the British and Irish raiders a shot of confidence ahead of the big one, but nothing could really lay a glove on the dazzling, French-trained winner. Westover was second best on the day, as he was in the Sheema Classic in March, the Coronation Cup in June and the King George in July. He was arguably second best in Desert Crown’s Derby last summer too, though he finished third after a troubled trip, and yet referring to this dual Group 1 winner as something of a ‘nearly horse’ would be extremely harsh. Himself an occasionally brutish son of Frankel, known for throwing his weight around at Ralph Beckett’s Kimpton Down Stables, he has in fairness looked a more mature horse at four and his remarkable consistency this season must be applauded, when you consider he bumped into the world’s greatest in Equinox at Meydan, a scintillating Emily Upjohn at Epsom and peak Hukum at Ascot.