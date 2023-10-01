Ace Impact wins 2023 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget

Trying the 12-furlong trip for the very first time, Ace Impact was let loose down the home straight by a confident-looking Demuro and flew home to beat the Ralph Beckett-trained 11/2 shot Westover and Onesto at 50/1.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget and ridden by Cristian Demuro, who both tasted Arc success for the first time with the four-year-old Sottsass three years ago, the son of Cracksman made it a super six from six racecourse appearances with a scintillating success.

🇫🇷🏆 WHAT A PERFORMANCE - ACE IMPACT WINS THE QATAR PRIX DE L'ARC DE TRIOMPHE! The son of Cracksman remains unbeaten in scintillating fashion, on the biggest of stages! #QPAT #スルーセブンシーズ pic.twitter.com/vCDAj7SPBm

A keen-going Bay Bridge found himself in front through the early stages, soon tracked by Mr Hollywood, who went on after a couple of furlongs, closely followed by Jim Crowley and Hukum who started brightly and got across from stall 14 to track the pace.

Simca Mille sat handily as well, while Rob Hornby kept to a ground-saving trip on the inside rail, Westover settling nicely in fifth or sixth through the first half of the race.

Ace Impact, who was more than a little worked up in the preliminaries, was switched off with just a couple or rivals behind him on his first go at the distance, while the St Leger winner Continuous was also closer to the rear of the field than the front.

Approaching the home turn, Demuro started to pick off a few rivals as Hukum came under the pump up front. Westover was manoeuvred out with a couple of furlongs to travel and picked up well to join Hukum, who started to weaken.

With 200 metres to go Ace Impact was given licence and responded in style, the Prix du Jockey Club winner showing his trademark turn of foot towards the centre of the track.

He was a length to the good 100m from the line and while Westover boxed on bravely and outsider Onesto came from rear to grab third, with Japanese mare Through Seven Seas (13/2) also running on for fourth, the bird had flown and Demuro had time to salute to the raucous crowd as his mount crossed the line with a couple of lengths to spare.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the brilliant winner to 3/1 from 5/1 for the QIPCO British Champions Stakes, while halving Westover's price from 8/1 to 4s for the Breeders' Cup Turf.

Rouget said: “I won with Sottsass three years ago, it was incredible because I started in Pau a long time ago. It’s a long way (journey of training career) and two Arcs in four years is fantastic.”

“I am like a very backward horse and I am just maturing now," he joked. "So I hope I have a few good years again in front of me.

“I know how I started with jumpers and very bad Flat horses. With Millkom it was the first sign of a Classic career in 1994 and after we won with Le Havre and Stacelita and now we have a very strong stable.

“Thank you to all of my team. I have two teams now, one in Pau and one in Deauville. There is a lot of work always in a serious, serious way.

“We always say they are the best when they win, I think it is his strong acceleration. It is something I have never seen.

“I don’t know if he will go straight to the stud or run next year. It will be decided between the two owners and me, but I don’t know yet.”