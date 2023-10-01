Opera Singer hit the right notes in winning the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp.
An impressive winner of a Group 3 at the Curragh in late-August, Opera Singer dictated events from the off in the mile Group 1 to earn quotes as short as 5/1 for the 1000 Guineas and 6/1 for the Oaks.
Settled in the lead by Ryan Moore with market rival Darnation for company, the 2/1 joint-favourite was perfectly positioned and quickened impressively when asked to go and win her race at the cutaway, stretching clear to win in fine style.
The previously unbeaten Rose Bloom was second with Les Pavots third.
Sky Bet introduced Opera Singer into their 1000 Guineas betting at 6/1 while Betfair Sportsbook cut her to 7/1 from 16s and to 8/1 (also from 16s) for the Epsom Classic.
"We've been excited with her," winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told ITV Racing.
“Ryan said she was very straightforward," he continued. "She really appreciated the step up to a mile like we thought she would. I thought she was very strong all the way to the line and it was an impressive performance. Being on nicer ground helped her put in that performance.
“She’s by Justify and they get better with age. As she steps up in trip she’s something to look forward to next year.
“We’ve been excited with her the whole time, she’s a beautiful filly and we’ve always loved her from the first day she ran.
“We thought when she stepped up to the mile at the Curragh the last day she would change and grow another leg and that’s what she did – she was very impressive the last day.
“She’s obviously a filly that would have no problem starting off at a mile in a Classic and you would imagine she would have no problem going up to a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half.
“Ryan was raving about her there coming in – he said to look forward to this day next year (in the Arc).”
On a trip to the Breeders’ Cup, he added: “It’s very possible, obviously it will depend what the lads want to do, but she is by Justify and has plenty of experience if they want to go there.”
