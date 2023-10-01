Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere report: Rosallion back on song for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey

The highly-regarded son of Blue Point was on something of a retrieval mission in the opening race on Arc day and he delivered in spades as a well-backed 9/2 shot, having been tipped at 8s by our own Ben Linfoot.

Richard Hannon's colt had made a considerable impression in winning a maiden at Newbury and a Listed race at Ascot in the summer, prior to an odds-on reverse in Doncaster's Group 2 Champagne Stakes when last seen.

However, Rosallion was right back on song returned to a sound surface in the Paris sunshine, extricating himself from a tight spot on the inside well back in the field with a furlong and a half to travel. Jockey Sean Levey got to work once in the clear and the two-year-old showed a bright run of foot to take it up close home and win with a bit to spare.

Second went to Aidan O'Brien's Unquestionable (6/1) under Ryan Moore, with the 15/8 favourite and previously unbeaten local hope Beauvatier back in third having been last early on and failing to pick up in time on the wide outside in the home straight.

Sky Bet reacted by cutting winner Rosallion to 14/1 from 25/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas, while Paddy Power and Betfair go 16/1.