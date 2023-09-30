Hukum to land Arc glory in Paris

It’s the 102nd running of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday featuring 11 horses who have won at the top level including this year’s French Derby, King George, St Leger and Grand Prix de Paris winners, while Japan are represented by a mare who finished a neck second to the world’s highest-rated racehorse, Equinox, and Germany have a strong contender, too.

That’s without mentioning the likes of Westover and Bay Bridge, so we are dealing with a high-class renewal, although it might not be reminiscent of recent Arcs given the drying ground and the lack of any obvious pacemakers in the field.

Racing efficiently is going to be key and while Ace Impact is the one horse in the field who could tear them apart and win by over three lengths, he will likely have to settle better than he has on either of his last two starts if he is to get home on his first go at 1m4f.

It’s the one doubt about him at 3/1 and I would rather back Owen Burrows’ HUKUM at double those odds, as he has been racing at his absolute peak this season and he is the horse with the best form over the trip in this race.

The full-brother to Baaeed has come back from injury better than ever, displaying gears not previously seen when accounting for Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Staes over 10 furlongs on his comeback at Sandown, before he landed the King George after a superb tussle with Westover.

For all that Jim Crowley’s whip infringement dominated the fallout of that race in the aftermath, Hukum won the King George thanks in part to his straightforward nature, settling well, travelling the best and finding for pressure, traits that can help him overcome stall 14 on Sunday.

The apparent lack of an early gallop could help Crowley attain a position he’s happy with in the crucial first part of the race before they approach the turn for home, his 64-day break since Ascot looking a major positive for him considering his exceptional record off similar absences.

I wouldn’t be so sure the same absence will be in Westover’s favour, as he can be a headstrong colt who is reliable on a strong gallop and his best form has come off shorter breaks when he’s in the groove.

Hukum has all the attributes required to win this race and while he has to overcome the fact that no six-year-old has ever won the Arc, I can’t remember too many horses of that age group as good as him running in the race.

He can land a first Arc for Burrows, Crowley and Shadwell, following in the hoofprints of his sire, Sea The Stars, who won this race 14 years ago.

The Verdict: Back HUKUM in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe