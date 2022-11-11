The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old enjoyed the perfect season last term, winning his second Ryanair Chase and proving his versatility at Punchestown when winning over three miles in fine style.

He had been a short price to add the Christmas highlight to his impressive record, but the Cheveley Park Stud-owned chaser will not be ready in time due to a setback.

Mullins had mooted next week’s Clonmel Oil Chase as a potential starting point but Allaho's name was not among the entries this week.

Instead, the champion trainer entered King George winner Tornado Flyer, Blue Lord and Haut En Couleurs for the Grade Two.