Envoi Allen (7/2) got his career back on track with a battling win in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The eight-year-old seemed to have the racing world at his hooves two seasons ago and proved here he stays every yard of the three miles, travelling sweetly and leading over the last. Kemboy refused to go down without a fight but Rachael Blackmore had things under control aboard Henry de Bromhead's charge, who went on to score by a length-and-three-quarters. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 14/1 from 25s for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. Disappointment of the race was Galvin who didn't jump fluently and was beaten turning for home.

Robbie Power, representing De Bromhead, said: “It was brilliant. We always thought stepping up in trip would suit him. He only ran once before over three miles and that was at the end of a season. “He didn’t jump brilliant early on, he took a while to warm up to his jumping but, when Rachael wanted him later on, he was there for her. “That opens up options for us now that he stays three miles. You’d have to think down that line (Gold Cup) anyway, he’s in the King George. We’ll get him home and see how he is after that and decide after that.” He added: “He has maintained his unbeaten record around here. It was fantastic, Henry had him cherry ripe for today. He was in proper order.” Poignant win for Blackmore Blackmore said: “He didn’t jump half as well as he can to be honest, but he was there when I needed him. He is a horse with so much talent as everyone knows. It was great that he got his head back in front here today. “Going out Puppy (Robbie Power) reminded me that he is unbeaten at Down Royal so there was no pressure! He is an incredible horse. He has got so much ability and just getting it out of him is the thing I suppose. “It’s fantastic to win this race, but we are all thinking about Jack (de Bromhead) on a day like today.”