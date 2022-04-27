Allaho dismissed any doubts about his stamina with a brilliant front-running success in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Successful just once in five previous starts over three miles, Allaho was sent off the 6/5 favourite despite those doubts about his effectiveness at the trip. Allaho dictated a good gallop under Paul Townend in a repeat of the tactics employed in the Ryanair Chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival, a race he had dominated from start to finish in impressive fashion. Everything appeared to be going to plan as one by one his rivals came off the bridle and, with just one fence to jump, it was simply a case of whether Allaho could sustain the gallop. That question was answered emphatically as Allaho kept finding despite getting close to the final fence, ultimately beating the defending champion Clan des Obeaux by 14 lengths. Al Boum Photo edged out Kemboy for third to complete a one-three-four for trainer Willie Mullins. Allaho is now 8/1 from 20/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Betfair – a race won this year by A Plus Tard, also owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

