Allaho ran his rivals ragged for the second successive season in the Ryanair Chase.

Paul Townend took the 4/7 favourite to the front as the tapes went up and he stayed there, the only moment of concern coming at the last when he brushed through the obstacle. In behind stablemate Janidil forged past Eldorado Allen, who had chased the winner throughout, to claim second but was some 14 lengths adrift. Conflated fell two out when booked for minor hours at best as this was again a one-horse race.

Mullins and Townend had been luckless in the opening event of the day when Galopin Des Champs fell at the last with the race at his mercy, but the rider was delighted to get on the scoreboard in this event. He said: “Earlier is gone now. I’m OK and the horse is OK, we’ve a good horse and I was lucky in those colours a couple of years ago in the Triumph and I suppose it doesn’t make it any easier but what goes around comes around. “It would make you wonder why I didn’t pick him (Allaho) last year wouldn’t it? He’s an animal to gallop and jump. He’s just really good. I got into a lovely rhythm on him again, it was straightforward. We took our time in learning about him but I think we’ve got there now. That’s what he likes doing, he’s built for it, look at the size of him. I’m delighted.”