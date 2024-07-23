Alflaila primed to defend Sky Bet York Stakes title

The son of Dark Angel triumphed at York on his seasonal bow 12 months ago, beating My Prospero by half a length.

Alflaila returned for 2024 with a solid fourth-placed effort, three and three-quarter lengths behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Burrows assessed: “I think it was a very solid first run of the year. It was a big ask, first run of the season, in a Group 1. I’m not saying we’re unlucky at all, but he did get hampered one-and-a-half (furlongs) down. I think he would have been a bit closer.”

But the Lambourn trainer is anticipating a hotter renewal of the extended mile and a quarter York contest, with the talented Passenger among the potential opposition. The latter, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, surged away to win well in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes in May, on the four-year-olds only start this season.

Reflecting on the opposition, Burrows said: “I was very impressed with him at Chester and the form has been franked by Israr winning the Wolferton Stakes. He (Passenger) looks a typical Sir Michael older-horse improver. They’ve had a little hold up but he could be very good.”