A Plus Tard
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/3
Abouttimeyoutoldme
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday50/1
Acdc
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Agrapart
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Aircraft Carrier
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday100/1
All Yours
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
Allardyce
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Always Resolute
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
Amanto
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday7/2
Ambion Hill
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Ami Desbois
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Annebelle
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday66/1
Antunes
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday4/1
Anyonewhohadaheart
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday28/1
Appreciate It
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday7/4
Aramon
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Ardera Cross
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday28/1
Ardlethen
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/1
Arlecchino's Arc
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday11/2
Arthur's Gift
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday15/2
As De Mee
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Ashington
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday5/2
Ask A Honey Bee
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/4
Ask Ben
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Ask Dillon
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Assemble
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Attain
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday6/1
Avenir D'Une Vie
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Ayr Harbour
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday3/2
Baby King
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/1
Backoftheenvelope
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday66/1
Bailarico
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday22/1
Ballycaines
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday400/1
Ballyvic Boru
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Band Of Blood
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/1
Bangkok
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/10
Bapaume
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday6/1
Barking Mad
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday6/1
Barntown
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/1
Barrington
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday4/1
Batcio
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Bathsheba Bay
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/4
Becky The Thatcher
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday14/1
Bedtime Bella
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
Beggarman
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday16/1
Believe In Love
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday4/1
Benny's Secret
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/2
Benson
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday100/1
Bentley Wood
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Bhutan
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday14/1
Big Casino
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Big Shark
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Billy Star
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday13/2
Bletchley Castle
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday7/1
Blooriedotcom
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/1
Blow By Blow
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday33/1
Bob Mahler
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday6/1
Bold Plan
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/1
Boldmere
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday11/4
Bollin Ace
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/1
Bonsai Bay
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday33/1
Border Breaker
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday14/1
Boychick
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Brandy Harbour
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday80/1
Bravantina
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday25/1
Brecqhou Island
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Brian Boranha
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday13/2
Broughtons Admiral
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Broughtons Ruby
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday40/1
Buck Dancing
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday12/1
Buildmeupbuttercup
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Busy Street
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday18/1
Caid Du Lin
13:15 Sandown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Call Me Lord
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday2/3
Cap Du Nord
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Cape Hideaway
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/2
Capla Crusader
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday14/1
Captain Tommy
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday28/1
Carnwennan
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday13/2
Carole's Destrier
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday12/1
Cash Back
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday6/1
Castlegrace Paddy
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday100/1
Castlelyons
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday16/1
Catch The Cuban
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday6/1
Cedar Hill
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/1
Chacun Pour Soi
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday13/8
Champagne Platinum
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Chapel Stile
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday6/1
Charlie Stout
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday9/1
Cheng Gong
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/3
Chic Name
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/2
Cilaos Emery
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Clan Legend
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday13/2
Classic Ben
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday9/2
Clondaw Cian
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday50/1
Cloudy Glen
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Cobbler's Way
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Coeur de Lion
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday11/1
Coole Cody
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Count Otto
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday7/2
Court House
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday4/1
Crackdeloust
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/1
Cracking Destiny
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/2
Craggaknock
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday25/1
Crievehill
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Crimson King
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday11/2
Criseyde
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday50/1
Cry Wolf
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
Dalgarno
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/1
Dame Joan
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday4/1
Dan McGrue
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Darver Star
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Daybreak Boy
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Dear Sire
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/1
Debuchet
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/1
Deise Aba
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Delicate Kiss
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday16/1
Delire D'Estruval
13:15 Sandown
Sat
Saturday4/1
Demi Sang
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday16/1
Diable De Sivola
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday9/1
Diakali
13:15 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Dogged
17:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/4
Dolos
13:15 Sandown
Sat
Saturday3/1
Dominateur
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/2
Double Legend
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday2/1
Double W's
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Dragon D'Estruval
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/1
Dublin Four
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Duc Des Genievres
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Duca De Thaix
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Easter Gold
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/1
Echiquier
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Eclair De Beaufeu
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Eglantine Du Seuil
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Eldorado Allen
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday9/4
Elixir D'Ainay
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday3/1
Elusif
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
Elysee Star
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday28/1
Embittered
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Emmas Joy
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday6/5
Engrave
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday9/1
Equus Dancer
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Eric Bloodaxe
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday15/8
Espoir De Teillee
12:57 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday15/8
Eventful
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday13/2
Extra Elusive
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday5/2
Extrodinair
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday125/1
Fakir D'Oudairies
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/2
Fan De Blues
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Fantasio D'alene
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Fauguernon
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Fearless Warrior
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday8/1
Federici
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/1
Festive Love
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
Finespun
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday1/1
Fire Fighting
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/2
First Flow
13:15 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/4
Flic Ou Voyou
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday15/8
Florrie Boy
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday4/1
For Three
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday33/1
Foronceinmylife
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday18/1
Foster'sisland
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday22/1
Fourth Of July
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/1
Foveros
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Fransham
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
Fuente
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday10/3
Full Of Surprises
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday13/8
Fury Road
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday3/1
Gallant John Joe
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday50/1
Gemologist
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday14/1
Genuine Approval
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Get Out The Gate
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Get The Look
17:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday33/1
Gift Of Youth
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday20/1
Go Whatever
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Goddess Of Fire
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday14/1
Golan Fortune
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/1
Golden Jewel
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday28/1
Golden Spear
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Golden Taipan
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday3/1
Good Boy Bobby
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/2
Good Effort
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday13/2
Goulane Chosen
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Grand Morning
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Grand Partner
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday40/1
Grand Sancy
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Grandscape
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Greaneteen
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday7/4
Groveman
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday12/1
Habub
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday5/1
Harry The Viking
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday33/1
Hazel Hill
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday2/5
Herm
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/2
Heron
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Home By The Lee
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Honeysuckle
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/4
Honourary Gift
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/1
Howardian Hills
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/2
Ice Cold Soul
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Iconic Muddle
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/4
Islandray
14:12 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday7/1
Itchy Feet
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday6/1
Its Nice Tobe Nice
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/1
J Gaye
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/1
Jam Session
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday16/1
Janus
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Joke Dancer
13:15 Sandown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Jupiter
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday14/1
Juriste
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday66/1
Just Your Type
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday20/1
Kachy
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday2/5
Kaizer
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Kalakawa Enki
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Kalooki
14:12 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday2/7
Kapgarry
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday11/2
Key Look
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday3/1
Khage
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
King Athelstan
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday4/1
King's Odyssey
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/1
Klassical Dream
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
SaturdaySP
Kybosh
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
L'Inganno Felice
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday33/1
Lady Dancealot
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday33/1
Lady Magda
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/1
Last Page
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Latest Exhibition
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/3
Laurina
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/4
Le Rocher
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Lemon T
14:12 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday9/2
Lever Du Soleil
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday28/1
Lex Eleven
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday33/1
Lieutenant Command
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Limited Reserve
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/1
Lisa De Vassy
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Little Bruce
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday7/2
Locker Room Talk
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/3
Longhouse Poet
12:50 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Lord Howard
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Louisiana Beat
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday11/1
Maerchengarten
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/2
Mahlervous
12:57 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday4/1
Master The World
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday16/1
Melon
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Mercian Prince
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/1
Merhoob
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Midnight River
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/3
Midnight Shadow
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Millie May
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday33/1
Mime Dance
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday14/1
Min
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/4
Mind's Eye
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday40/1
Minella For Me
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/1
Minella Rocco
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday2/1
Miranda
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/4
Mister Blue Sky
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday28/1
Mister Malarky
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Mistress Nellie
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/3
Mobham
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/1
Monsieur Co
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Monsieur Lecoq
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Mr Chua
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Mr Mercurial
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/4
Mr Shady
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday9/2
Mr Top Hat
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday9/1
Mrs Benson
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/1
Muraaqeb
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
My Manekineko
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/1
Never Surrender
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
Newtide
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday7/2
Niccolai
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Nine Altars
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/1
Niven
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday11/2
No Nay Bella
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/2
No No Mac
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/2
Norse Legend
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday16/1
North Parade
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday28/1
Notebook
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday15/8
Nuts Well
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday4/1
Oliver's Betty
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday125/1
Olympic Conqueror
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
On The Quiet
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Open Handed
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Or Jaune De Somoza
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Ordinary World
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday50/1
Ornua
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday100/1
Pactolus
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday18/1
Palladium
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/4
Paloma Blue
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Pammi
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday12/1
Pennine Cross
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday13/2
Percy's Prince
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Persian Sun
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/2
Petit Mouchoir
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Phuket Power
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday13/8
Pistol Park
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday7/1
Quamino
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Quel Destin
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Quiet Shy
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday20/1
Raashdy
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday20/1
Rail Dancer
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
Rare Glam
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday22/1
Rasiym
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday66/1
Rattle Owl
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday9/2
Raymond
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Reflektor
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Remastered
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/1
Risk Factor
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Rock The World
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Rodney Le Roc
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Roman Spinner
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday4/1
Rotherwick
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday25/1
Royal Birth
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday18/1
Royal Cosmic
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/2
Royal Rendezvous
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday66/1
Royal Vacation
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Saglawy
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Saikung
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
Sarim
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday11/2
Satchville Flyer
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday12/1
Scaramanga
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/8
Scheu Time
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Sea Of Maria
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday14/1
Seaborough
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday14/1
Sebastopol
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/2
Secrete Stream
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday25/1
Set In Stone
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday20/1
Shakespeare's Word
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Shamameya
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/4
Shantou Prince
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday40/1
Sharjah
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/8
Sherella
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Shumaker
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Sir Chauvelin
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday5/1
Sire Du Berlais
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Snugsborough Hall
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Soldier's Minute
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Solveig's Song
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday33/1
Solwara One
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday18/1
Southfield Stone
12:57 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/11
Southfield Vic
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/11
Special Acceptance
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Stanford
17:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday13/8
Starlight Romance
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday2/1
Stay In The Light
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday50/1
Stick With Bill
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday10/3
Strict
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
Sumkindofking
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday15/2
Supasundae
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Suzi's Connoisseur
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday15/2
Swiss Pride
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday4/1
Sydney Siren
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday25/1
Te Amo Te Amo
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday18/1
Teescomponentsyess
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday22/1
Thatsy
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/1
The Dubai Way
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
The Mouse Doctor
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/1
The Newest One
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
The Pinto Kid
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
The Rocket Park
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Theydon Spirit
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
Thomas Lanfiere
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/1
Thosedaysaregone
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Thyne For Gold
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday50/1
Tiger Tap Tap
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday15/2
Tinto
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Top Moon
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Topkapi Star
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Transition
17:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/8
Tupelo Mississippi
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
Unexcepted
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday4/1
Utopian Lad
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday5/2
Val Mome
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/1
Valadom
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday7/2
Vexed
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday5/2
Vice Et Vertu
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday4/1
Vino's Choice
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday20/1
Vischio
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday25/1
Visibility
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/2
Vision Des Flos
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday9/1
Visor
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday4/1
Vorashann
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/1
Weather Front
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/1
West To The Bridge
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Where's Tom
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday13/2
Who What When
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday13/2
Wide Receiver
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Wildomar
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday33/1
Winter Escape
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/1
Wonderful Charm
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday6/1
You Raised Me Up
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Zabeel Star
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/1
Zambella
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Zarkavon
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
Zawalah
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/2
Zeyzoun
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday33/1
Zig Zag
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

