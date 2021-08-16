Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

When: Thursday at 21:30 GMT

Thursday at 21:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Las Vegas Raiders +7.5

Both teams come into this one on the back of disappointing defeats in Week 11. The Cowboys were beaten in a low scorer against the Chiefs while Las Vegas were beaten by the Bengals. However, the 7.5-point line is just a bit too high in favour of the away side here. There is the unavailability of CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper to add to the fact that they did struggle to get going in their last outing. Ezekiel Elliott is also playing with a knee injury.

Under 50.5 total points

Thursday Night Football’s tend to be low-scoring and the fact that this game comes a couple of hours earlier than we’re used to will only help that. There is also the fact that the line is so high at 50.5. Going under 50.5 would have won in the Cowboys’ last four.

Darren Waller anytime TD scorer

The tight end is a popular target for Derek Carr with 116 receiving yards in their game against the Bengals. His average for the season sits at 67.8 so it shows the kind of form he comes into the game with. He has the most receiving yards in this Raiders side.

Under 20.5 total Raiders points

This is backed to be a low-scoring contest and, with the Raiders backed to keep it to a one touchdown game, taking them to score under 21 points adds a great bit of value. They haven’t scored 21 points in any of their three games since the bye week.

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints

When: Friday at 01:20 GMT

Friday at 01:20 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Buffalo Bills -4

At -4, against a Saints side missing a number of key players, we're backing the Bills to get the job done here by at least a touchdown or so.

Over 46.5 total points

Even with the injuries and absentees, the Saints still put up 29 points against the Eagles on Sunday and have scored 20 or more in each of their last four contests. The Bills have demonstrated an ability on a couple of occasions to nearly cover the points line themselves.

Stefon Diggs anytime TD scorer

Diggs comes into this contest in great form with a brace against the Colts – which was great a week after I backed him for one against the Jets – but he did get one in that game too meaning he has scored in four of his last five outings. The Bills average 272.9 passing yards per game – of which Diggs sees 77.3 of those - while the Saints allow 252.2.

Josh Allen anytime TD scorer

The Saints are actually a strong side in restricting rushing yards against but players missing in the defensive line may have played its part in the fact that the Eagles had 242 rushing yards in that win on Sunday. Josh Allen likes to run with the ball himself and has three rushing touchdowns this season – with a 34 rushing yards per game average.