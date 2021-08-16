Tom Brady was intercepted twice as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a shock 29-19 defeat at the Washington Football Team.

The reigning Super Bowl champions were coming off a bye week looking to atone for their defeat against New Orleans two weeks ago. But they were stunned by a team without a win in the last month on a difficult afternoon for seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who threw two picks in the first quarter. Brady threw second-half touchdowns to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans, but Washington produced an impressive fourth-quarter drive that ended with Antonio Gibson’s second rushing score of the game to put the result to bed.

Brady’s former team the New England Patriots extended their winning run to four games with a stunning 45-7 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns. Mac Jones, the Patriots quarterback, threw three touchdowns while fellow rookie Rhamondre Stevenson ran in two scores and Jakobi Meyers caught the first touchdown of his career. Cleveland, who went into the game without top running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, saw quarterback Baker Mayfield exit the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Cam Newton had a strong return to the Carolina Panthers, his first touch of the ball seeing him into the endzone and his second a pass for another score in a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 and the Philadelphia Eagles breezed past the Denver Broncos 30-13. The Buffalo Bills maintained their slim advantage over New England in the AFC East by swatting aside the New York Jets 45-17. Buffalo responded to their embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in style, intercepting Jets quarterback Mike White four times while Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills.