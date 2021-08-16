AFC South leaders the Tennessee Titans returned to winning ways as they saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 in Nashville.

After defeats to the Houston Texans and the in-form New England Patriots, the Titans defence came out on top at Nissan Stadium as Jaguars rookie quarter-back Trevor Lawrence was sacked four times. D’Onta Foreman and quarterback Ryan Tannehill both ran in touchdowns as the Titans edged closer to again clinching the AFC South title, while Jacksonville lost their fifth successive match. Two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes helped AFC West leaders the Kansas City Chiefs coast past the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs produced five turnovers in what was a new record largest victory margin over the Raiders, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire scoring two touchdowns during the second quarter. It was a sixth straight win for the Chiefs since losing to Tennessee at the end of October, while the Raiders now sit 6-7 at the bottom of the division. The Cleveland Browns kept themselves in the play-off hunt with a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, who saw quarterback Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury during the second quarter. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes while defensive end Myles Garrett scored the first touchdown of his NFL career just ahead of the half-time break. The Ravens – chasing their own place in the post-season – fought back with two touchdowns during the fourth quarter, but just could not close up enough and suffered a second straight defeat. NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys brought Washington’s winning run to an end with a 27-20 victory at FedEx Field. The Cowboys forced four turnovers and had five sacks during a strong defensive display in the first half, which saw them open up a 24-0 advantage as Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals. Washington looked to mount a recovery with three unanswered touchdowns in the second half, but the Cowboys held out in what was a tense finish.