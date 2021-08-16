Tom Carnduff steps in for Matt Temple-Marsh and picks out his value touchdown scorers for Week 14 of the NFL season.

NFL betting tips: Week 14 2pts D'Onta Foreman to score anytime in Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans at 6/4 (General) 1pt Alvin Kamara to score 2+ touchdowns in New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt Hunter Renfrow to score anytime in Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs at 11/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Hunter Renfrow to score anytime at 11/5 (bet365) The Kansas City Chiefs have been keeping the scores down in recent weeks but we can hold confidence that the Las Vegas Raiders can find a way through. There are a number of names on the Raiders' Injury Report currently - which includes Darren Waller - but I'm willing to back Hunter Renfrow to get one here as he did in the Week 10 meeting between the two teams. He is Derek Carr's favourite target this season with 73 receptions for 760 yards. It's led to four touchdowns - and while he hasn't scored in recent weeks his yardage has been encouraging. Renfrow's last two games saw a total of 236 receiving yards combined from 17 receptions. The 11/5 price is perhaps explained in the fact they're facing the Chiefs but it's one that is too generous to ignore.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans
When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: D'Onta Foreman to score anytime at 6/4 (General) The Titans are given the -8 start on the handicap in a game they are expected to win against the 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee had last week off and it came at a good time - the two games prior saw defeats to the Patriots and the Texans. One of the many faults with this Jaguars side is the defending against the rush. The season average of 116.8 rushing yards allowed has been bumped up because of their last four opponents going above that. At a general price of 6/4, the value can be found in taking D'Onta Foreman to get a touchdown here. Only four teams average more rushing yards per game than the Titans and Foreman is going to be heavily involved. He rushed for 109 yards from 19 attempts against New England - Foreman can repeat a showing like that here.

New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets
When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Alvin Kamara to score 2+ touchdowns at 3/1 (bet365) Neither side has been in great form recently but at least they have been scoring points. The points line is set at 42.5 but the fact that the Saints have posted 20+ points in four of their last six means they can play their part - one of those saw 17. The 3-9 Jets have endured a horrible season and their inability at defending against the rush has proven costly. Only the Chargers, Steelers and Texans allow more rushing yards per game. That will be welcome news for Alvin Kamara - who participated in full practice on his return from a knee injury. Prior to that absence of four games, he was averaging 66.2 rushing yards per game while also seeing 38.8 receiving. Of course, the Saints won't want to put too much pressure on his return but he can be heavily involved in the scoring.