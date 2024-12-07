NFL betting tips: Week 14 best bets including Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

Atalanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday 1800 GMT - live on Sky Sports

The winds have been howling in the UK over the past couple of days and there’s a perfect storm also heading the way of KIRK COUSINS on Sunday, albeit in the sheltered surroundings of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Now at the helm of the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins is making his first return to Minneapolis and, frankly, the timing couldn’t be worse.

He’s suffered an abject run of three games that have resulted in consecutive defeats for his Falcons team and his personal numbers have been dire. Cousins has failed to throw a single touchdown pass during the three-game stretch and far too often, his passing has opened the door for the opposition.

The Atlanta quarterback has been picked off six times during this spell, with four interceptions coming last time out against the Chargers.

On three occasions this season, Cousins has been intercepted at least twice and that’s the area in which I’m focusing this week. With the 36-year-old at such a low ebb, the 3/1 on offer for Cousins throw at least two picks this week is decent value and worth a stab.

Failing to handle pressure has been an unfortunate hallmark of Cousins’ career and he’ll certainly be feeling it on Sunday. Facing his former team, on their home patch, is a considerable factor and that’s before we even dig into the quality of the defence he’ll be facing.

The Vikings have recorded 18 interceptions in 12 NFL games this season – that’s two more than any other team. Minnesota have also returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns, a mark only bettered by Denver.

It could be a long afternoon for Kirk and we can capitalise by getting behind one of the league’s leading scoring defences.