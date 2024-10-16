NFL betting tips: Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints preview, predictions and best bets

Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Denver Broncos -2.5 at 10/11

Total: Over 37.0 at 10/11

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Denver Broncos.

The Saints started the season on fire with two blowout wins where they scored 40+ points in both games – but they’ve come crashing down to earth since with four straight losses.

Injuries have played a huge part in this – their starting offence now boasts only their LT, RT, TE, RB (Alvin Kamara who is heavily banged up) and their FB who started in Week One – they are fielding backups in all other positions.

Most notably, Derek Carr is out with an oblique injury, with rookie Spencer Rattler filling in. Rattler started well, but the Buccaneers blitzed over and over against their depleted offensive line, leading to five sacks and a 51-27 victory.

For the Broncos, they picked up after a 0-2 start to race out to 3-2, but reality set in with a poor 23-16 loss to their division rivals Chargers.

The biggest question mark for Denver is rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He started extremely slowly against the Chargers – in the first half he completed 3/10 passes for 22 yards and an interception, but in the second half (deep into garbage time), he completed 16/23 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.