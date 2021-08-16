Tom Carnduff steps in for Matt Temple-Marsh and picks out his value touchdown scorers for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Stefon Diggs to score 2+ touchdowns at 7/1 The 5-3 Buffalo Bills travel to the 2-6 New York Jets heavily fancied for victory - they are -11 on the spread and the match points sitting at 47.5 shows that they are expected to score plenty. The Bills were shocked in a low scorer against the Jaguars last time but that was a one-off - they have won with a gap against the worst in the NFL this season. The Dolphins were beaten by 15 points while the Texans couldn't reply in a 40-0 hammering. It should be an enjoyable afternoon for STEFON DIGGS and backing him to score at least a brace in this game looks good value at 7/1. He had six receptions with 85 total yards against the Jaguars. The Texans game saw seven for 114 yards and he's averaging 73.5 receiving yards per game - that puts him in the top-15 in the league in this area. He comes into the contest on the back of two touchdowns in his last three outings and it's worth siding for him to punish the Jets on Sunday - a side that concedes the third highest number of pass yards per game in the entire NFL.

Atalanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys
When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Dalton Schultz to score anytime at 2/1 It was a shock defeat for the Dallas Cowboys against the Denver Broncos last time out but the visiting Atlanta Falcons gives them a good opportunity to bounce back - it's a team who have conceded at least 25 points in three of their last five with at least 19 in all. The 6-2 home side have been scoring plenty with big scores coming against the Patriots, Giants, Panthers and Eagles in recent weeks and that creates some big value in the touchdown markets. The Cowboys are -8 on the handicap with the points line at 54.5 highlighting how high-scoring this game should be. With a number of short prices on offer, DALTON SCHULTZ represents decent value at 2/1 - he's gone over 53 receiving yards in five of his last six outings for the Cowboys. He's also seen at least four grabs in all-but-two of his games. The TE - playing for a Cowboys side averaging a league-high 434.2 yards per game - can strike in a game we can expect to see pop up on RedZone a number of times.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team
When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Mike Evans to score 2+ touchdowns at 4/1 It's a game between the side with the highest average passing yards per game against the one with the biggest amount of passing yards allowed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Washington with the game a mismatch in this area. It could be a historical afternoon for MIKE EVANS whose 70 touchdowns for the Bucs is just one short of the franchise record held by Mike Alstott. The absences of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski give Evans more opportunity to see the ball and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him have double figure grabs against Washington. Chris Godwin potentially being missing also adds to the possibility. He's been in great form and the touchdowns usually come in bunches. He's posted multi-touchdown games in three of his last seven games and looks decent at 4/1 to do it against given the opposition and the current injury news.