Dallas Cowboys new coach: Mike McCarthy charged with getting Jerry Jones' side back into the NFL play-offs

Taking charge of the richest sports team in the world is no small undertaking, so Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to think long and hard about the right man to take the team forward.

Former Green Bay Packers coach McCarthy has been given the job of succeeding Jason Garrett - a much-loved figure around the team but not a coach that could find the right forumla for success in Big D. 'America's Team' haven't won the Super Bowl since 1995 and in introducing the ninth head coach in team history, Jones says that this appointment was all about bringing the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Dallas, and bringing the Cowboys back to relevance.

It's a huge undertaking, and a job so big, and owner so passionate, that McCarthy effectively interviewed for 12 hours on Saturday before being given a five-year deal as new head coach of the Cowboys. "One of our primary goals in selecting the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys was to focus on a proven team-builder and winner. Someone who's got a proven track record of winning not only consistently, but at the highest level," said Jones. "[In] Mike McCarthy, we found a coach who not only checked those boxes, but also has the experience of taking an NFL team to the biggest stage, the Super Bowl, and completing the job." McCarthy spent 13 years as Green Bay head coach, leading the Packers to one Super Bowl success and a 125-77-2 regular season record while in charge of Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field. "I'm just going to say this to the fans: The commitment will be unwavering," McCarthy said. "I won my first Super Bowl here in North Texas at AT&T Stadium. I just want to tell you I am anxious and excited to get to work on winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys."

McCarthy spoke about the lengthy interview that took place, and the culmination, adding: "Jerry is telling a story about the purchase of the Dallas Cowboys, and at the end of the story, he leans over to me and he grabs me by the forearm and reaches out to shake my hand and he says, 'You need to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. I jumped up and hugged him. I'll stop right there. We had a hell of time. "Now that's a moment. And that's a story I'll be telling the rest of my life." As for the team McCarthy takes over, they have two star weapons in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has 1,000-yard rushing seasons in three of his first four years in Dallas. The new coach is a big fan of both of them.

