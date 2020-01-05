NFL play-off results & highlights: Minnesota Vikings earn wild card weekend win over New Orleans in overtime

The wild card weekend has produced more close games than ever before and again it went down to the wire as the Saints had to kick a last-second field goal just to force overtime at the Superdome.

New Orleans went 13-3 in the regular season and were close to being the top seeds in the NFC so went into the game at home as big favourites against the Vikings, who finished behind Green Bay in the NFC North division.

Veteran Saints quarterback Drew Brees was largely shackled by the Vikings defence, while the highly-paid but under achieving Kirk Cousins finally delivered on the big stage as the Minnesota QB hit Kyle Rudolph with the winning touchdown through in overtime.