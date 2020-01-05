NFL play-off highlights: New England Patriots beaten by Tennessee Titans & Houston Texans bet Buffalo Bills in wild card round

The Tennessee Titans dumped defending champions the New England Patriots out of the NFL play-offs while the Houston Texans won in overtime.

The Patriots were playing in the first round of the play-offs for the first time in a decade after failing to finish in the top two in the AFC, and they discovered just what can happen in the wild card round as they suffered a rare home post-season defeat. Sunday's NFL play-off tips The unfancied Titans marched into Gillette Stadium and duly emerged with a 20-13 victory on the back of a huge game from powerful running back Derrick Henry. Henry was always going to be the key man for the Titans, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick this time could not find an answer as Henry starred in the shock win.

😲 The New England @Patriots are OUT of the Super Bowl running after the defending champs suffered upset home defeat by the @Titans



💪 RB Derrick Henry produced a monumental display to dethrone the champs!#WildCardWeekend #TENvsNE #TitansvsPatriots pic.twitter.com/Ma5utn46xg — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 5, 2020

He rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while on the other side of the ball, Tennessee's defence kept Patriots legend Tom Brady at bay. The 42-year-old Brady's future in the game is uncertain. He said after the game that he wants to keep playing, but his contract with the Patriots is up. Meanwhile Henry, celebrating his 26th birthday as well as the win, was thrilled with the outcome. "It's a great win against a great team in a hostile environment," he told reporters after the game. Texans triumph in overtime In Houston, the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in a game that went to overtime. The hero for the home side was Deshaun Watson, who got away from a would-be sack and completed a pass that set up the winning field goal.