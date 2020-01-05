NFL play-off highlights: New England Patriots beaten by Tennessee Titans & Houston Texans bet Buffalo Bills in wild card round

NFL
Tom Brady hit hard as the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans
Tom Brady hit hard as the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
08:59 · January 05, 2020 · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans dumped defending champions the New England Patriots out of the NFL play-offs while the Houston Texans won in overtime.

The Patriots were playing in the first round of the play-offs for the first time in a decade after failing to finish in the top two in the AFC, and they discovered just what can happen in the wild card round as they suffered a rare home post-season defeat.

The unfancied Titans marched into Gillette Stadium and duly emerged with a 20-13 victory on the back of a huge game from powerful running back Derrick Henry.

Henry was always going to be the key man for the Titans, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick this time could not find an answer as Henry starred in the shock win.

He rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while on the other side of the ball, Tennessee's defence kept Patriots legend Tom Brady at bay.

The 42-year-old Brady's future in the game is uncertain. He said after the game that he wants to keep playing, but his contract with the Patriots is up.

Meanwhile Henry, celebrating his 26th birthday as well as the win, was thrilled with the outcome.

"It's a great win against a great team in a hostile environment," he told reporters after the game.

Texans triumph in overtime

In Houston, the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in a game that went to overtime.

The hero for the home side was Deshaun Watson, who got away from a would-be sack and completed a pass that set up the winning field goal.

It was a stunning turnaround for Houston, who had trailed by 10 points in the second half.

"We never quit," Watson said in the post-game press conference. "Whatever it takes to get the win. I mean, we're going to keep fighting."

Related NFL content

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 11mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 11mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 7h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

23:04 Santa Anita
6
(6)
Italiano
J: Flavien Prat
5/4
7
(7)
Oil Can Knight
J: Joel Rosario
10/3
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 8h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 7h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 6h
All Football TipsTips & Previews