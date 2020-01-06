Seattle Seahawks 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz injured as Philly lose to Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks emerged from a defensive arm wrestle with a 17-9 victory at the Philadelphia Eagles to book a date with Green Bay next week.
It was a nightmare evening for the Philadelphia offence after they lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz with a head injury after just two series.
Although he put in a game effort, 40-year-old replacement Josh McCown struggled against a ferocious Seattle defence that finished the game with seven sacks.
Quarterback Russell Wilson produced another sound all-round performance as he threw for 325 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 45 yards on the ground.
Rookie receiver DK Matcalf had a breakthrough game with 160 yards and the touchdown that effectively sealed the game in a powerful outing.
Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who has come out of retirement to help the team deal with a big injury crisis, powered in for Seattle's other touchdown.
His 10th post-season rushing score put him eighth on all-time list.
The Seahawks head to Green Bay on on Sunday to take on the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.
NFL play-off schedule/results bracket 2019/20
Wildcard weekend
Saturday January 4 (AFC)
- Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4) 9.35pm
- Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3) 1.15am (Sun)
Sunday January 5 (NFC)
- Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3) 6.05pm
- Seattle Seahawks (5) 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles (4) 9.40pm
Divisional play-offs
Saturday January 11
- Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers 9.35pm
- Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens 1.15am (Sun)
Sunday January 12
- Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs 8.05pm
- Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers 11.40pm
