He is expected to make his Rams debut against San Francisco on Monday Night Football .

Beckham, who turned 29 on November 5, agreed a one-year deal worth up to $4.25million on Thursday to join the Rams in their quest to win a Super Bowl in their home SoFi Stadium next February.

Beckham and Miller are big deals

The move comes just a week after Los Angeles traded second and third-round draft picks to Denver for All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller.

The acquisitions of Miller and Beckham Jr highlight a ‘win now’ mentality for the Rams, who have not been afraid to give up future draft capital to add proven quality to their roster. Notably in the blockbuster trades for Detroit QB Matthew Stafford and Jacksonville CB Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles is currently in second place in the NFC West behind Arizona, with a 7-2 record, after a disappointing 28-16 home defeat by Tennessee.

Beckham became available earlier this week when he was released by Cleveland after an ultimately disappointing spell with the Browns. He had been traded to Cleveland by the New York Giants in 2019 in return for first and third-round draft picks as well as Browns safety Jabril Peppers.

OBJ a star on the wane?

When he burst onto the pro scene OBJ was one of the most electrifying players in the league - an elite pass catching talent with game-breaking speed. But in reality we haven’t seen that player consistently since 2016. Injuries have hampered him in recent seasons.

Beckham’s spell in Cleveland ended amid rumours that he just didn’t fit with the team or its offense, and he is likely to face an initial battle for targets in Los Angeles.

The Rams have arguably the league’s most uncoverable pass catcher right now in Cooper Kupp, while Robert Woods completes a stellar pairing for Sean McVay’s offense.

Beckham appears set to be WR3 at the absolute best as he begins life with his new team.