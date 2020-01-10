Listen: NFL play-off podcast talks about the divisional round clashes with predictions and NFL picks for the play-off games

We kick-off our NFL play-off podcasts with Paul Higham and Sky Bet’s Jacob Barnor setting the scene for what should be another incredible weekend of NFL action.

We talk about Jacob’s record-breaking trip around America to visit every NFL stadium in the quickest time ever, and get his selections for the best stadium, fans, team and the all-important tailgating that the league has to offer.

Sky Sports News’ NFL man Richard Graves joins us to talk over the big news in the NFL, namely the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the head coaching role at the Dallas Cowboys.

We conclude with a look at the divisional round game-by-game previews and pick out our predictions and top tips for the four huge games coming up as we get ever closer to the Super Bowl.

Listen

Soundcloud

iTunes

Spotify