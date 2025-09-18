Menu icon
Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch our verdicts on Team USA ahead of the Ryder Cup
Watch: Player-by-player guide to Team Europe ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

By Sporting Life
Golf
Thu September 18, 2025 · 3h ago

Your complete Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup preview is here!

Golf expert Ben Coley breaks down every American heading to Bethpage Black, including form, stats, Ryder Cup records and possible pairings chosen by captain Keegan Bradley.

WATCH: TEAM USA PLAYER-BY-PLAYER GUIDE

Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup Player Profiles & Records

We profile all the stars of Team USA - Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns - so discover how they qualified, their season highlights, and who they might be paired with during the weekend.

Perfect for golf fans who want in-depth stats and strategy ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

