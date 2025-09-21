Ben Coley is +50pts with an ROI of more than 100% for the last two Ryder Cups. Get his exclusive verdict on the 2025 renewal, under way on Friday.
Golf betting tips: Ryder Cup
5pts USA to lead after every day and win the Ryder Cup at 3/1 (General)
5pts Scottie Scheffler to be the top USA scorer at 7/2 (General)
3pts Scottie Scheffler to be the top overall scorer at 6/1 (General)
2pts accumulator on all Scheffler matches (to be settled at general prices)
1.5pts Viktor Hovland to be the top European scorer at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Viktor Hovland to be the top overall scorer at 22/1 (General)