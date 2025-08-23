Ryder Cup player profiles and format records: Team USA

We have every player's individual record, broken down by format, ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Here's Keegan Bradley's team USA.

Scottie Scheffler

Somehow, the world number one has won only two of seven Ryder Cup matches and both of these came on debut, when first paired with Bryson DeChambeau and later beating Jon Rahm in the singles. His miserable Rome experience featured a record defeat before his rematch with Rahm ended all-square, and while partnering with Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka may not have helped, he was far from the player who'd won the Masters in April. Better now than ever, many will believe that a new pairing with Russell Henley, tested at the Presidents Cup, will reap rewards and they could be right, but Scheffler's 2-2-0 return there still leaves him with a bit of a point to prove. JJ Spaun

It was a fabulous 2025 for Spaun, hitherto a rock-solid ball-striker but not a player anyone expected to take the next step up in the game. He of course did that emphatically in the US Open, but let's not forget he also came within a few rolls of winning The PLAYERS, ditto the FedEx St Jude Championship in August, so it's not as if Oakmont was a flash in the pan even if it was certainly a surprise. Like Griffin, his lack of experience suggests we may not see him until the fourballs and it's possible he isn't asked to play the tougher foursomes format at this beefy golf course. Equally, it can be argued that his reliable tee-to-green game makes him an ideal proposition for the tougher version. Xander Schauffele

Like so many of the US players, Schauffele was a big disappointment in Rome, where his sole point came when particularly well-drawn against a ragged Nicolai Hojgaard in the singles. But prior to this, he'd been one of the cigar-smoking heroes of Whistling Straits and having gone 3-0-0 in Presidents Cup singles matches, we probably shouldn't hold his 2021 defeat to an emotionally charged Rory McIlroy against him. The biggest issues for Schauffele are similar to those of his likely partner, Patrick Cantlay, in that neither enjoyed the best of seasons. Schauffele though will be fresh and ready to end it on a high at a course where, again like Cantlay, he played well in the 2019 PGA. Russell Henley

Henley comes here as a rookie who played well in the Presidents Cup, when handed the golden ticket of a Scheffler partnership (2-1-0) before seeing off Sungjae Im to cap an excellent week. Since a winner again at Bay Hill, the standout performance of his career, his good golf continued right through to East Lake and there are few more solid, reliable operators on the US team. Bethpage would not be an obvious match on paper but it still seems likely he's asked to partner Scheffler again, probably in the opening foursomes, and his blend of fairways and killer approach play would make those two very hard to topple. Harris English

In a record USA victory, English was one of just three US players to end the 2021 Ryder Cup with a losing record. But he comes back for another try arguably in the form of his life, having won a significant title in the spring and since finished runner-up in two of the four majors, both times to the best player on the planet. With his driving improved and the potential to match anyone on the greens, he is a different proposition now and immediately looks like a fourballs candidate any one of the other 11 would love to play with. That's the format he played on debut (1-1-0) before losing a tight singles match on 18 while no doubt desperate to join in US celebrations. Bryson DeChambeau

It's hard to believe but this will be just DeChambeau's third Ryder Cup appearance and first in five years, after his move to LIV Golf saw him left out of the side in Rome. Before that, he'd been expertly managed at Whistling Straits, forming a winning fourballs partnership with Scheffler, and then spectacularly eagled the first hole of what proved to be a singles romp against European stalwart Sergio Garcia. He returns to the side with his popularity never higher and it seems the team will embrace the Bryson effect, sure to further galvanise these raucous crowds, while the course really ought to be made for him. Foursomes remains the question mark but note that his only attempt at it so far saw him paired with first Phil Mickelson and then Tiger Woods, who both underperformed in Paris. Can Bradley leave him out of the opening session? It won't be easy, but it could be a stroke of genius to introduce the showman when supporters are in full flow. Justin Thomas

Thomas again relied on selection for this Ryder Cup, but unlike the controversy of 2023, when he was selected ahead of Bradley despite failing to reach the Playoffs, there really was no doubt this time. That's because he returned to winning ways in the RBC Heritage earlier this season, but no top-30s in the majors and very little in the way of meaningful form since that victory does still leave some doubt as to the state of his game. That said, there's some revisionism about his 2023 performance, which was by no means the worst of the US side, and just as in his two previous appearances he won his singles point. He's also only lost one fourballs match so far and that format makes it less about the partner, which is helpful in the absence of Jordan Spieth. Collin Morikawa

Just as it would've been hard to imagine a US team with Griffin or Spaun back in April, it would've been impossible to imagine Morikawa missing out. But after a miserable fortnight in the UK followed by a lacklustre end to a season which was effectively extinguished when Henley beat him at Bay Hill, Morikawa's place appeared in doubt in the days before Bradley put his mind at rest with a selection not everyone agreed with. Morikawa of course remains an immensely talented player and perhaps it's his pairs record, positive despite having been spread across four different partners, which earned him the captain's faith in the end. That and the fact his long-game remains world-class, just don't expect Europe to concede many putts. Ben Griffin

Along with Spaun, Griffin is one of two players on this US team who nobody could've predicted making the side when qualification began. In fact, as recently as May you'd have thought neither had much hope and it's testament to Griffin's creatine-fuelled improvements, which yielded his first two PGA Tour wins, that he's muscled in among such a strong group of players. How he'll react to this environment is hard to say, but his extra few yards off the tee will come in handy when he presumably makes his first appearance late on Friday. It seems unlikely that he plays foursomes, particularly with a Maxfli golf ball. Cameron Young

Young is the kind of player a captain, even one in Bradley's uniquely curious position, would have wanted to see step up and demand selection if unable to qualify. That's exactly what this New York-born powerhouse did when capturing the Wyndham Championship, becoming the reported 1,000th different PGA Tour champion in the process, but it was the way he sustained that level of form through to East Lake which made him impossible to overlook. This is a new stage for Young but he fared OK in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow three years ago, experience which is sure to carry some value at a golf course he knows very well, one suited to his powerhouse talents. Patrick Cantlay

Undoubtedly one of the stars of US team golf over the past few years, Cantlay's inclusion was likely even before he hit form during the final events of the season, including at the TOUR Championship. His partnership with Schauffele took a hit when suffering a thumping foursomes defeat in the Presidents Cup last year, that on the back of a difficult Ryder Cup, but a 6-3-0 return in foursomes should ensure they get another crack early on. Both have a little to prove after underwhelming seasons, but their class and experience deserves at least another chance. Key for Cantlay will be to make the short putts he's asked to make, and to wear the hat he's asked to wear. Sam Burns