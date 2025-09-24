As we approach Friday's opening foursomes session, get golf expert Ben Coley's five best bets for the Ryder Cup.

USA to lead after day 1 and day 2 and win Where to find this bet: Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair under 'Lead After Day 1 - Lead After Day 2 - Final Result' With Scottie Scheffler by far the best player in the game and home advantage so vital in team golf, the USA can win back the Ryder Cup. Each of the last five renewals has seen the home side win this bet by leading from start to finish, so this is a great way to boost the odds. Scottie Scheffler top overall points scorer Where to find this bet: All major bookmakers under 'Top Overall Points Scorer' Scheffler endured a rough time in Rome but had made a fabulous debut on US soil and should be hard to beat all week. Crucially, most of the form players for the home side lack experience, and he’s the only obvious candidate to play every session. Scheffler might just go 5-0-0 as Dustin Johnson did in 2021.

Sky Bet specials Some of our selections have been packaged together by Sky Bet. To access the below, click on this link or head to Sky Bet's Ryder Cup page, click RequestABet, then scroll down to 'Social Media Specials' where you'll find both. USA to lead after day 1, 2 and 3; Scheffler to be top points scorer at 20/1

Rahm to face Scheffler in the first singles match on Sunday at 10/1

Viktor Hovland top European points scorer Where to find this bet: All major bookmakers under 'Top European Points Scorer' Six players appear key to European chances and Hovland is one of them. He’s played all 10 sessions since making his debut four years ago and was excellent in Rome. His partnership with Ludvig Aberg produced a record win there and they’ll be out together again, potentially buried in the middle matches and avoiding Scheffler. That makes him worth chancing. Jon Rahm to be first out for Europe in singles Where to find this bet: Most major bookmakers under 'First Out In Singles' Rory McIlroy is favourite but Rahm looks the value bet here at a considerably bigger price. He was first out in 2023 and halved with Scheffler having lost to the same opponent two years earlier, so may feel he’s earned another crack at the world number one. McIlroy is unbeaten in singles when playing second, third or fourth, but has lost twice in three attempts from the top match on Sunday. Rahm to play Scheffler in the opening singles match Where to find this bet: Sky Bet under 'RequestABet - Social Media Specials' Sky Bet have priced this up for Sporting Life readers under RequestABets - Social Media Specials, and 10/1 about a Rome rematch looks worth chancing. Rahm makes perfect sense from a European perspective and while the US captain may be tempted to send out Bryson DeChambeau, it should be hard to resist going with the game’s best player.

