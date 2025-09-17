Menu icon
Watch: Player-by-player guide to Team Europe ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

By Sporting Life
Golf
Wed September 17, 2025 · 1h ago

Your complete Team Europe 2025 Ryder Cup preview is here!

Golf expert Ben Coley breaks down every European player heading to Bethpage Black, including form, stats, Ryder Cup records and potential pairings chosen by captain Luke Donald.

We profile all the stars of Team Europe - Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick - so discover how they qualified, their season highlights, and who they might be paired with during the weekend.

Perfect for golf fans who want in-depth stats and strategy ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

WATCH: TEAM EUROPE PLAYER-BY-PLAYER GUIDE

Team Europe 2025 Ryder Cup Player Profiles & Records!

Fetching latest games....