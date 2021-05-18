US PGA Championship: Expert betting picks for major at Kiawah Island

We've pulled together the best bets from some of the best golf experts in the business ahead of this week's US PGA Championship.

Robert MacIntrye to finish in the top 20 By Dave Tindall Former Sky Sports Golf editor Dave Tindall is a regular contributor to betting.betfair.com and various other publications. Read his outright preview for Betfair by clicking here. Click here to back MacIntyre to finish in the top 20 with Sky Bet It could pay to aim even higher with Scottish southpaw ROBERT MACINTYRE, but the 9/2 for him finishing in the top 20 offers good reward. Pete Dye's Kiawah Island proved an extremely happy hunting ground for the British players when it last hosted in 2012, with seven making the top 10. There were also a pair of Swedes in there. MacIntyre has already taken to the majors like a duck to water following T6 at the 2019 Open Championship and T12 on his Masters debut last month. He also threw in a bit of Dye form when winning his group in the WGC-Match Play at Austin CC and warmed up for this with T8 at the British Masters, doing most things well. As the old adage goes, if David Lynn can finish runner-up at Kiawah, MacIntyre can certainly crack the top 20.

Not the result we wanted yesterday but hey we are giving ourself a lot of chances. Big thanks to @Danny_Willett for hosting a great @british_masters the @TheBelfryHotel was a great venue ⛳️



Thanks to everyone for the support as always. Onto @PGAChampionship 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👊#happyfeet pic.twitter.com/bO3T1ua15K — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) May 16, 2021

Charley Hoffman to finish in the top 40 By Martin Mathews Martin Mathews writes a regular PGA Tour tipping column on his own website, provides in-play event previews for Sporting Life, and is a regular Paddy Power contributor. Click here to back Hoffman to finish in the top 40 with Sky Bet Putting CHARLEY HOFFMAN forward in a major for anything other than first-round leader at Augusta might at first glance look like a case of 'a fool and their money', however since finishing seventh at Pebble Beach back in February the 44-year-old has been on quite a tear. Six top-40 finishes in his last six starts, including two top-10s, tells us all we need to know and a repeat performance here will land us the cash. Always a strong ball-striker, Hoffman loves a challenge in the wind, producing some of his best stuff over the years in breezy Texas conditions. Add this to the fact that he is a former champion at Mayakoba, which features this week's paspalum greens, and there are plenty of reasons to think he can keep his heater going and perform strongly again.

Click the image for latest Sky Bet odds on the US PGA

Garrick Higgo to be the top lefty By Matt Cooper Matt Cooper is a long-time Sporting Life contributor who previews the women's majors for the website and provides tips for multiple tours for betting.betfair.com and others. Click here to back Garrick Higgo to be the top left-handed player with Sky Bet I’m pretty sure that every single time I click on the Top Lefty market I daydream about the prospect of Tony Benn fighting out favouritism with Michael Foot. Alas, it’s cack-handed golfers every time. Oh well. The European Tour duo have a really good opportunity to down the trio of Americans this week. Why so? Well, away from Augusta, Phil Mickelson has made just one top 40 (T24th) in a major since 2016; Bubba Watson, with the exception of 2010, has a very poor championship record; and, for all his fine form, Brian Harman might struggle with the length of the course. Robert MacIntyre is a fine prospect, but I’ll take the big-hitting, audacity, and form of GARRICK HIGGO.

Garrick Higgo celebrates another win in the Canary Islands

Tyrrell Hatton has won twice since this tournament last year and is fancied to go close

Phil Mickelson to be the top former champion By Ben Coley Ben Coley is Sporting Life's deputy editor and long-serving golf columnist and tipster. Click here to back Phil Mickelson to be the top former winner with Sky Bet Backing PHIL MICKELSON with confidence in any market isn't really possible any more, but there's definite value in taking him to be the top former winner. McIlroy and Justin Thomas quite rightly dominate the market, but then we've Collin Morikawa, who faces the huge task of defending his title. He's risen to most challenges so far but suffered a post-PGA lull last year and a similarly low-key performance here wouldn't surprise me. With Brooks Koepka plainly not fit, Keegan Bradley into what appears to be a very skinny price and Jason Day playing poorly, we get to 28/1 shot Mickelson as one of the handful of realistic options to upstage those above him in the betting.

Phil Mickeson prepares for the PGA Championship in Monday's practice round