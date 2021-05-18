Kiawah Island: Hole-by-hole guide to US PGA Championship course

Check out our hole-by-hole guide to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the venue for this week's US PGA Championship.

1st, 396 yards, par four One of the narrowest fairways on the course, with a sandy waste on the right and thick dune grass down the left. The gently undulating green is tucked into a natural dune area. 2nd, 557 yards, par five Ancient live oaks line both sides of the fairway and players have to decide how much of the salt marsh to bite off. Depending on the wind there could be the chance to go for the elevated green, set between sand ridges, in two. 3rd, 390 yards, par four Shortest par four. The tee shot is fired across the marsh, with the best drives finding the plateau on the left. The green is framed by an old live oak and slopes off to all sides, with the marsh long and left. 4th, 484 yards, par four Perhaps the toughest par four on the front nine. Playing against the wind, players may opt to bail out to the left of this green and try to save par by getting up and down. 5th, 207 yards, par three The course turns back from east to west for its first par three. An hourglass-shaped green runs away diagonally from the right. A large waste area runs from tee to green.

6th, 490 yards, par four Three wind-pruned live oaks frame the far side of the fairway. There is also a waste area and small pond to the left and the green is protected left and right by more sand. 7th, 579 yards, par five Wind conditions will determine the strategy, players having to decide whether to carry a natural dune area. The second shot can be fired at a slightly elevated green open in the front. 8th, 198 yards, par three Becomes narrower the further the pin is cut into an elevated green framed by tall live oaks. Any shot missing long or right will find sand. 9th, 514 yards, par four A wide fairway sloping down from the right. The putting surface is open in the front, but there are an assortment of grassy swales and deep waste areas both left and right.

10th, 447 yards, par four A drive down the left-centre to the crest of the fairway will set up a second shot to a green set down into the dunes. There is a large waste area to the left front of the green and a deeper, steep-faced waste area to the back. 11th, 593 yards, par five Unreachable in two shots for most of the field. Players must avoid several deep waste areas right of the fairway. A good lay-up will leave a pitch to a relatively flat, but exposed and elevated green. 12th, 484 yards, par four The widest fairway gives way to one of the narrowest approaches. The green is guarded closely on the right by a canal, with dunes and thick native grasses framing the left and rear. 13th, 497 yards, par four Maybe the most difficult hole on the inward nine. The players must decide just how far down they will try to carry the canal. It continues down the entire right side of the hole.

