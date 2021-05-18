Kiawah Island: Hole-by-hole guide to US PGA Championship course

Check out our hole-by-hole guide to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the venue for this week's US PGA Championship.
One of the narrowest fairways on the course, with a sandy waste on the right and thick dune grass down the left. The gently undulating green is tucked into a natural dune area.
Ancient live oaks line both sides of the fairway and players have to decide how much of the salt marsh to bite off. Depending on the wind there could be the chance to go for the elevated green, set between sand ridges, in two.
Shortest par four. The tee shot is fired across the marsh, with the best drives finding the plateau on the left. The green is framed by an old live oak and slopes off to all sides, with the marsh long and left.
Perhaps the toughest par four on the front nine. Playing against the wind, players may opt to bail out to the left of this green and try to save par by getting up and down.
The course turns back from east to west for its first par three. An hourglass-shaped green runs away diagonally from the right. A large waste area runs from tee to green.
Three wind-pruned live oaks frame the far side of the fairway. There is also a waste area and small pond to the left and the green is protected left and right by more sand.
Wind conditions will determine the strategy, players having to decide whether to carry a natural dune area. The second shot can be fired at a slightly elevated green open in the front.
Becomes narrower the further the pin is cut into an elevated green framed by tall live oaks. Any shot missing long or right will find sand.
A wide fairway sloping down from the right. The putting surface is open in the front, but there are an assortment of grassy swales and deep waste areas both left and right.
A drive down the left-centre to the crest of the fairway will set up a second shot to a green set down into the dunes. There is a large waste area to the left front of the green and a deeper, steep-faced waste area to the back.
Unreachable in two shots for most of the field. Players must avoid several deep waste areas right of the fairway. A good lay-up will leave a pitch to a relatively flat, but exposed and elevated green.
The widest fairway gives way to one of the narrowest approaches. The green is guarded closely on the right by a canal, with dunes and thick native grasses framing the left and rear.
Maybe the most difficult hole on the inward nine. The players must decide just how far down they will try to carry the canal. It continues down the entire right side of the hole.
The course turns back to the east and plays directly along the beach. A tee shot missing this severely exposed and elevated green will leave a severe uphill chip. An extremely deep and dangerous waste area is on the left.
The tee shot must find the fairway to set up a mid-iron into a green running diagonally away from the player to the right. Waste areas lie left and back right of this small green.
The tee shot is over a pond to reach a terraced fairway that is higher to the right side. A long, shallow waste bunker guards the second shot to the right, with another deeper one guarding the left side.
The most famous hole on the course. The target over the lake appears narrow with two deep waste areas to the left. Colin Montgomerie won it with a double bogey in his singles against Mark Calcavecchia in the 1991 Ryder Cup.
Still with the Atlantic as a backdrop, the fairway falls away to the right. Longer players may have a significant advantage if they challenge the right side. The elevated green is open from the right and runs away to the back left.