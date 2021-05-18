Sporting Life
Kiawah Island last hosted a major in 2012 - who will follow in Rory McIlroy's footsteps?
Kiawah Island: Hole-by-hole guide to US PGA Championship course

By Sporting Life
09:50 · TUE May 18, 2021

Check out our hole-by-hole guide to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the venue for this week's US PGA Championship.

1st, 396 yards, par four

One of the narrowest fairways on the course, with a sandy waste on the right and thick dune grass down the left. The gently undulating green is tucked into a natural dune area.

2nd, 557 yards, par five

Ancient live oaks line both sides of the fairway and players have to decide how much of the salt marsh to bite off. Depending on the wind there could be the chance to go for the elevated green, set between sand ridges, in two.

3rd, 390 yards, par four

Shortest par four. The tee shot is fired across the marsh, with the best drives finding the plateau on the left. The green is framed by an old live oak and slopes off to all sides, with the marsh long and left.

4th, 484 yards, par four

Perhaps the toughest par four on the front nine. Playing against the wind, players may opt to bail out to the left of this green and try to save par by getting up and down.

5th, 207 yards, par three

The course turns back from east to west for its first par three. An hourglass-shaped green runs away diagonally from the right. A large waste area runs from tee to green.

The PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Kiawah Island
6th, 490 yards, par four

Three wind-pruned live oaks frame the far side of the fairway. There is also a waste area and small pond to the left and the green is protected left and right by more sand.

7th, 579 yards, par five

Wind conditions will determine the strategy, players having to decide whether to carry a natural dune area. The second shot can be fired at a slightly elevated green open in the front.

8th, 198 yards, par three

Becomes narrower the further the pin is cut into an elevated green framed by tall live oaks. Any shot missing long or right will find sand.

9th, 514 yards, par four

A wide fairway sloping down from the right. The putting surface is open in the front, but there are an assortment of grassy swales and deep waste areas both left and right.

10th, 447 yards, par four

A drive down the left-centre to the crest of the fairway will set up a second shot to a green set down into the dunes. There is a large waste area to the left front of the green and a deeper, steep-faced waste area to the back.

11th, 593 yards, par five

Unreachable in two shots for most of the field. Players must avoid several deep waste areas right of the fairway. A good lay-up will leave a pitch to a relatively flat, but exposed and elevated green.

12th, 484 yards, par four

The widest fairway gives way to one of the narrowest approaches. The green is guarded closely on the right by a canal, with dunes and thick native grasses framing the left and rear.

13th, 497 yards, par four

Maybe the most difficult hole on the inward nine. The players must decide just how far down they will try to carry the canal. It continues down the entire right side of the hole.

Dustin Johnson gets to work at Kiawah Island
14th, 238 yards, par three

The course turns back to the east and plays directly along the beach. A tee shot missing this severely exposed and elevated green will leave a severe uphill chip. An extremely deep and dangerous waste area is on the left.

15th, 466 yards, par four

The tee shot must find the fairway to set up a mid-iron into a green running diagonally away from the player to the right. Waste areas lie left and back right of this small green.

16th, 608 yards, par five

The tee shot is over a pond to reach a terraced fairway that is higher to the right side. A long, shallow waste bunker guards the second shot to the right, with another deeper one guarding the left side.

17th, 223 yards, par three

The most famous hole on the course. The target over the lake appears narrow with two deep waste areas to the left. Colin Montgomerie won it with a double bogey in his singles against Mark Calcavecchia in the 1991 Ryder Cup.

18th, 505 yards, par four

Still with the Atlantic as a backdrop, the fairway falls away to the right. Longer players may have a significant advantage if they challenge the right side. The elevated green is open from the right and runs away to the back left.

