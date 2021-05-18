US PGA Championship: Big-priced contenders for places at Kiawah Island

With as many as 11 places on offer for each-way punters, Ben Coley looks at some of the potential place contenders — the only rule being they must be 100/1 and bigger.

Billy Horschel Sky Bet odds: 100/1 Having won the WGC-Match Play earlier this season, shortly after he'd been second in a similarly high-class event behind Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel is inside the world's top 20. That means he's playing some of the best golf of his career and the 34-year-old has a decent major record, making the cut in the last eight he's played on home soil, and finishing fourth in the 2013 US Open. Look at those around him in the Official World Golf Rankings and you'll find some players who haven't done as he has and won this year, and yet are considerably shorter. All aspects of his game fired nicely last time and he would not be a surprise contender. Stewart Cink Sky Bet odds: 125/1 Players with multiple PGA Tour victories this season: Bryson DeChambeau (2) and Stewart Cink (2). That alone should tell you how well the veteran is playing at 47 years of age, and it's just a few weeks since he produced a dominant display here in South Carolina to win the RBC Heritage. And while majors are a different ball-game, Cink has played in five of them since 2018, and his results read 24-4-MC-20-12. That means on four occasions he's either hit the frame or had a chance to, and it's only his age which can be held against him. Nevertheless he still gets it out there off the tee, and as far as form in the wind goes it's 12 years since he won the Open.

Stewart Cink with the RBC Heritage trophy

Branden Grace Sky Bet odds: 125/1 It has often paid to focus on recent winners in all of the majors, not least this one. Such a formula would've helped unearth shock champions like Keegan Bradley and Y.E. Yang, plus less surprising ones like Morikawa, who defends his title. Branden Grace's victory in the Puerto Rico Open isn't the strongest form by any means, but it's another example of how well he plays by the coast, in the wind, and how good he is under the gun. Those assets almost saw him win the US Open in 2015, at a course with some similarities to this one, and with his coach in tow he looks a potential each-way player by the Atlantic Ocean. Matt Jones Sky Bet odds: 125/1 The biggest priced selection in my outright staking plan, Jones's victory this year came in the Honda Classic. That's the event Rory McIlroy landed in 2012 before going on to dominate here but more than that, it's one which has brought out the best in players who were either already major champions, or those who would go on to be. Recent examples include Padraig Harrington, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, and Jones, who has twice won the Australian Open, is in the form of his life at 41. Longer than you might think and with a sharp short-game, he looks to have plenty in his favour and the fact he led through 36 holes in this event when played at a similar course back in 2015 is another positive. Thomas Pieters Sky Bet odds: 175/1 If the longest course in major championship history does instead set things up for the biggest hitters to dominate, don't be surprised if the powerful Thomas Pieters works his way into contention once again. He's done that twice before in majors, both under conditions which brought out the best in his game, including when this championship went to Bellerive three years ago. More recently he was right in the mix at halfway in last September's US Open, another tournament where big-hitting was the first requirement, and his form so far in 2021 has a really solid look to it.

