Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Watch our Masters Q&A video below

The Masters video preview: Ben Coley and Ed Chamberlin talk Augusta National contenders

By Sporting Life
14:04 · TUE April 06, 2021

Watch our video preview of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National as Ben Coley and Ed Chamberlin discuss the key contenders and answer some reader questions.

First up, Ed asks Ben to compare this week's conditions with those seen in December, before weighing the American challenge which is led by Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth.

Ben then ponders the prospects of Rory McIlroy before explaining why he's keen to side with a 2021 PGA Tour winner at a three-figure price.

Finally, our golf expert answers some user questions, in which Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners and Cameron Smith all come under the microscope.

The Masters 2021 | Ben Coley's preview with Ed Chamberlin

The Masters: Q&A podcast

You can also listen to the above chat as Ed and Ben cover the key topics in under 15 minutes.

Click here to listen via Spreaker

More Masters content

📷Get our guide to the entire field at Augusta National

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content