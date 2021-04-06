The Masters video preview: Ben Coley and Ed Chamberlin talk Augusta National contenders

First up, Ed asks Ben to compare this week's conditions with those seen in December, before weighing the American challenge which is led by Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth.

Ben then ponders the prospects of Rory McIlroy before explaining why he's keen to side with a 2021 PGA Tour winner at a three-figure price.

Finally, our golf expert answers some user questions, in which Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners and Cameron Smith all come under the microscope.