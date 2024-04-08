The Masters betting tips: Best prop bets and specials from Ben Coley

Ben Coley has two selections from the array of specials markets available ahead of the Masters, which begins on Thursday.

Golf betting tips: The Masters specials 4pts Christo Lamprecht to be the top amateur at 9/4 (General) 1pt Eric Cole to be the top debutant at 22/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Top amateur Top amateur favourite backers had their fingers burned last year when Gordon Sargent failed to land an almighty gamble as Sam Bennett instead made headlines. Sargent had six to beat but never looked like doing so as Bennett, sixth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings at the time, finished a mighty 16th. Sargent was sent off around the 5/4 mark and at 9/4, to beat fewer rivals and nobody who can be called elite, CHRISTO LAMPRECHT can prove a much better bet and take home the Silver Cup, adding it to the Silver Medal he won at Hoylake. CLICK HERE to back Lamprecht with Sky Bet Time will tell whether Lamprecht can keep up with Sargent in the long-run but for now he too arrives as world number one. He also captured the Georgia Cup at the weekend, beating recent PGA Tour winner Nick Dunlap in a rare battle of amateur and professional for what is a prestigious title. That ought to be a huge confidence boost to Lamprecht, whose experience near the top of the Open leaderboard last July will also stand him in good stead. So will his power, the practise he's had with veteran Stewart Cink, and what looks like a sharp short-game, too.

But the key might just be that while the market gives loads of respect to experienced mid-am, Stewart Hagestad, presumably because he's played in the Masters twice before, Augusta will not be new to Lamprecht. He goes to college at Georgia Tech and has played a handful of rounds here as one of the associated perks. Neal Shipley is probably short enough and Jasper Stubbs looks considerably underpriced to me, both contributing to what appear generous odds about the favourite. I won't pretend to know the amateur game inside-out, but Lamprecht is the best prospect here, he's almost certainly the best player right now, and the weekend confirmed he's in good nick. Throw in some handy course knowledge and power that Hagestad simply does not have, and I'm amazed some firms put them in at very similar prices. There has unsurprisingly been money for the favourite, but anything bigger than 6/4 is worth taking. Hopefully Lamprecht bags the practise round with Jordan Spieth he's been after and can learn a little bit more about what's needed from him or perhaps 2011 champion, Charl Schwartzel. If so, watch for him making the weekend, which should do the job.

Top debutant It's rare you'll find a major champion and a Ryder Cup record-breaker at the top of the Masters top debutant market, and it's little wonder some bookmakers go odds-on that either Wyndham Clark or Ludvig Aberg is the pick of the first-timers. My preference would be for Aberg, who is that bit more consistent and a stronger ball-striker, but my instinct is to take on both players and I am compelled to put up ERIC COLE at 22/1. CLICK HERE to back Cole with Sky Bet He's been going off at about a fifth of the odds of Nick Dunlap in outright markets recently so it's odd to see them pitched in together, and Cole's best form over the past year would make him clear third best behind the big two of Clark and Aberg. Cole was only 28/1 to win a full-field PGA Tour event involving Rory McIlroy quite recently so a few ticks shorter for this 20-man sub-market looks to give far too much weight to a blustery Texas Open, before which he was 50/1 for the Valspar, about half the odds of Akshay Bhatia (8/1). Peter Malnati, who won, was around six-times Cole's price. All of which is to say that a year's worth of form has very quickly been forgotten because of essentially one blip in the road for Cole, who pipped (perhaps unfairly) Aberg to win rookie of the year honours in 2023. He obviously doesn't have Bhatia's potential, but before last week both DataGolf and the OWGR ranked Cole a fair bit superior in the here and now.

Given his stock draw, the fact his approaches are a strength, 10th place at correlating Riviera and his experience, Cole might just take to this and while I understand concerns around his performance in Texas last week, he was mid-pack in the Valspar before that, without holing anything. Dunlap, Jake Knapp, Austin Eckroat and the aforementioned Lamprecht are all of some interest given their respective strengths, but Cole is the one who looks significantly overpriced if we widen the lens just slightly. For that reason alone, he's must-bet material even if we have to accept the likelihood that Aberg or Clark proves too strong in the end. Cautious punters might want to side with Aberg as well at 100/30, but I'll stick to a small, win-only bet on Cole. Best of the rest At first glance, 6/4 about Brian Harman proving the pick of the lefties made some appeal. Phil Mickelson has been shooting some big numbers on the LIV Golf tour, where Bubba Watson has not been a factor; Mike Weir surely won't be, and this is a big ask for Bhatia after a draining week in Texas. Harman though hasn't played well here in April so far and Mickelson is always capable of making bets against him at Augusta look foolish, while my initial confidence in Corey Conners proving the pick of the Canadians has also diminished somewhat. Conners has three Masters top-10s and is hitting it as well as ever, but I'm wary of taking on an in-form Adam Hadwin, who has made two cuts here, as I am Nick Taylor. The latter has only played the November renewal so far (29th) but might prefer these conditions and has won twice in the last year.

Corey Conners